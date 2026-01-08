Get to Know Jean Shafiroff: The First Lady of Philanthropy

Jean Shafiroff in dress by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera, Photo: Michael Panicca

For philanthropist, TV host, and author Jean Shafiroff, giving back is not a seasonal activity — it is a year-round, full-time mission. Known for her deep philanthropic commitments, leadership, and generosity, Jean Shafiroff embodies a rare combination of elegance and purpose. She is steadfast in her belief that “those who have resources,” she says, “have an obligation to give back.” Shafiroff leads by example. She is a powerful model of a leader who acts with professionalism, expertise, and grace.

Jean Shafiroff is the author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life by What You Give. She also hosts the TV show Successful Philanthropy, which airs six times each week. She serves on seven charity boards, several advisory boards, and an honorary board. Each year, she chairs eight to 10 charity galas and hosts or underwrites numerous additional charity events in her homes. She has been honored dozens of times by both international and regional charities. The international press often refers to her as “The First Lady of Philanthropy,” a title she truly lives up to. In 2022, the New York State Assembly also named her the First Lady of Philanthropy. She has appeared on the covers of countless international and local magazines.

Her philanthropic focus spans health care, animal welfare, women’s rights, and underserved communities. In addition, she supports art institutions and environmental causes. “I enjoy the philanthropic work I do. It gives my life great purpose. I am very fortunate to be able to do this work. I believe we all need to live a purposeful life.”

Jean Shafiroff’s background adds depth to her advocacy. She holds a B.S. in physical therapy from Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons and began her career treating patients at St. Luke’s Hospital in New York City. “Most of my patients lived at or below the poverty level. It would be hard to work in that setting and not develop empathy,” she explained. After a short career as a physical therapist, she returned to Columbia and earned an MBA in finance from the Graduate School of Business, later working as an investment banker on Wall Street. “Both experiences — working with people in need and people with the means to meet those needs — inspired me to use my knowledge and network to raise funds and awareness.”

That network is vast. Jean Shafiroff serves on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Southampton Hospital Foundation, the New York Women’s Foundation, the Mission Society of New York City, the French Heritage Society, Casita Maria, the Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, and Global Strays. She is also involved with local charities in Palm Beach, Florida, and serves on the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and Ballet Palm Beach. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she served as the national spokesperson for the American Humane “Feed the Hungry COVID-19” campaign, an initiative that raised one million dollars to feed one million animals in shelters across the United States. Beyond her official roles, Shafiroff is a tireless volunteer fundraiser and a generous donor. “When you ask people for large sums of money, you really have to know what you’re doing,” she said. “You must be professional, accurate, and always send official paperwork. And remember, a ‘no’ today could be a ‘yes’ tomorrow. Funds should never be sent to you — they must be sent directly to the charity.”

She doesn’t just contribute financially; she helps shape the future of giving. One of her priorities is inspiring younger generations to embrace philanthropy. “It’s really important to motivate young people. I often say: Life is not created equal. Those who have resources should give financially if they can. But if they do not have the means, they can donate their time and knowledge.”

Her own daughters reflect that message. “My older daughter spent years in Kenya doing volunteer work with disabled children,” she said. “And my younger daughter co-founded and is president of Global Strays, a charity that supports animal welfare in underserved countries.” Shafiroff credits a combination of family values and early exposure. “Parents and teachers serve as the greatest examples to children.” She believes philanthropy must be passed from generation to generation.

Shafiroff also uses her book Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life by What You Give as a tool to spread that message. “I wrote entire chapters on how to choose a charity, how to fundraise as a volunteer, and what charities expect of board members,” she said.

A great lover of fashion, Jean Shafiroff is known for supporting many emerging and lesser-known designers. “I buy their clothing and enjoy wearing it to give them visibility. I also promote them on my Instagram account.”

Regarding philanthropy overall, Jean Shafiroff emphasizes that every contribution matters, regardless of wealth. “I’m not the richest,” she said candidly. “You do what you can. I attend events where billionaires give huge amounts. I cannot compete — nor is that expected of me. Likewise, I would never expect someone with less than I have to give the same amount. It’s all relative. Never feel intimidated by the super wealthy. If someone tries to intimidate you – it is most likely a sign of their own insecurity”.

That honesty — wrapped in fashion and delivered with great style — helps make Shafiroff such a compelling figure, along with her kindness and relentless dedication. “Fashion and philanthropy can go hand-in-hand,” she says. “When people dress up for a gala, it makes the event more exciting and glamorous. And if it encourages people to come out and support a good cause, then it serves a purpose.”

She has also become known for her remarkable sense of style and her spectacular collection of ball gowns, which she plans to donate to a museum one day. Widely considered a fashion icon, she has appeared on major fashion magazine covers and best-dressed lists.

Jean Shafiroff has a large Instagram following — over 1.2 million people around the world. She uses her primary account, @jeanshafiroff, to promote philanthropy, positivity, fashion, and younger generations. But it is her philanthropic mission that keeps her going. “It’s a full-time job,” she said with a laugh. “I believe in it.” Her guiding principle remains simple but powerful: “Everyone can give something. Whether it’s time, knowledge, or money — if you have it to give, you should.”