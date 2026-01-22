Palm Beach Power List 2026 to Honor Influential Leaders in South Florida

Honoring the 2025 Palm Beach Power List.

Palm Beach’s most influential business leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers will come together for Dan’s Papers Palm Beach Power List on Tuesday, March 10, at The Colony Palm Beach.

Hosted by Schneps Media, this prestigious event celebrates individuals who have made a significant impact on Palm Beach County’s business, nonprofit, and community sectors. The Palm Beach Power List recognizes leaders across various industries, from real estate and finance to healthcare and hospitality.

“We look forward to celebrating the extraordinary people who make Palm Beach tick and are thrilled to bring the power of Schneps Events networking and connecting to Palm Beach for the 4th consecutive year,” said Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, SVP Events. “The Palm Beach Schneps network keeps growing as does the impact of those named to the Power List.”

Honorees are selected for their contributions to economic growth, philanthropy, and innovation in the region. The evening promises a unique opportunity for networking among South Florida’s elite professionals while spotlighting those who are shaping the future of the community. Past Power Listers as ICONs and there will be opportunities to recognize those on an upward trajectory in their careers as Power List RISINGs.

Attendees will enjoy an elegant cocktail reception, where they can connect with top executives, decision-makers, and visionaries driving success in Palm Beach County. The event also serves as a platform for honorees to share their insights and inspire future leaders in their respective fields. One-hundred percent of the evening’s raffle proceeds will support a local cause.

Schneps Media, the largest local media company in New York with significant coverage in Palm Beach, is celebrating over 20 years of recognizing and celebrating leadership through its Power List series.

Nominations are open and tickets are available.

For those looking to expand their professional network, gain valuable industry insights, or celebrate Palm Beach’s most accomplished professionals, the Palm Beach Power List is an event not to be missed. Visit PalmBeachPowerList.com for more information.