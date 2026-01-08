Shelter Island Restaurant Cited for No Liquor License

The owner of a restaurant on Shelter Island was accused of operating a restaurant and bar without a valid liquor license — the day before New Year’s Eve.

Bradley Kitkowski, the owner of Isola, was arrested following a New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) Inspection on Dec. 30 and charged with violating state law requiring a liquor license to operate a bar.`

The 61-year-old Shelter Island resident had opened the Italian restaurant on Grand Avenue in the center of the Historic Heights District in 2017. The restaurant had been open in the off season, was advertising a New Year’s Eve party, and had recently completed some “retooling” before the charges were filed, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Kitkowski was released on an appearance ticket directing him to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date. The incident was also referred to the SL for further review and administrative action.