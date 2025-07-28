Isola Chef Andrew Molen Talks Grill Hampton 2025

Here, we spoke to Isola Chef Andrew Molen about falling into the food business, food trends, and his love of Mexican cuisine.

Isola is serving delicious bites at Dan’s Grill Hampton Presented by Wilmington Trust , — the ultimate grill off on Saturday, August 2, where sizzling grill masters battle it out over steak, burgers, and veggies — plus tunes and cocktails — letting you vote for the ultimate flame game! This year’s event is hosted by Chef Michael Symon .

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more info about Dan’s Grill Hampton presented by Wilmington Trust and all the upcoming Dan’s Taste Summer Series events!

A Chat with Isola Chef Andrew Molen

How did you get into this line of work?

I fell into it. The school bus would pick me up every day and left me at my mother’s lounge. I was to young to be in the nightlife so my mother always had me in the kitchen.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Healthy but delicious and non-alcoholic cocktails that are chef infused.

*What is your comfort food and why?

Taco Bell Supreme Tacos

What is your favorite dish to make?

Mexican food, especially tacos and tequila.