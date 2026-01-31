Valentine's Day Dining, Sparkling Sips & Winter Food Finds Across East End

Tis the season for Valentine’s Day dining on the East End.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and there are plenty of delicious ways to celebrate across the East End — whether you’re planning a romantic prix fixe dinner, a bubbly tasting experience, or a cozy night in. From special menus and sweet pairings to can’t-miss winter-weekday deals, here’s what to book, sip, and in the upcoming weeks!

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid with a special prix fixe menu on Saturday, February 14! After a winter break, the restaurant is back and welcoming guests for an intimate, celebratory evening that’s ideal for date night. Offerings begin with a complimentary amuse bouche of duck-fat-smoked potato pavé with caviar and tomato tartare, followed by starter selections like winter salad, organic crispy artichokes, sea bass crudo, wild-caught local red shrimp a la plancha, or pincho moruno. Main course selections include seafood casole, wild-caught Spanish codfish, mushroom fideuà (with the option to add pork skirt steak), grilled duck breast, land & sea paella for two (meant to be shared; +$10 per person), or a NY strip steak au poivre. Finish on a sweet note with passion fruit flan, chocolate & hazelnut mousse cake, or tarta de Santiago. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website or by calling 631-728-4184.

Make Valentine’s Day sparkle (literally) at Sparkling Pointe Vineyard! Join them for their weekend-long “Valentine’s Sparkling Wine & Cupcake Pairing,” taking place Saturday, February 14, Sunday, February 15, and Monday, February 16. Sip on sparkling wines paired with the cutest miniature cupcakes for a romantic outing with someone special or a fun treat with friends. The experience features a tasting flight of three sparkling wines paired with three mini cupcakes, plus sparkling wine by the glass and food pairings à la carte, along with treat and bottle-to-go specials. This Valentine’s tradition is perfect for snapping pics, indulging a little, and soaking up winter vibes at the Tasting House. Reservations for all three days can be made on the Sparkling Pointe website.

Almond in Bridgehampton will offer “Shades of Red,” a la carte specials in honor of Valentine’s Day on Saturday, February 14. The specials are available that day only, and the full a la carte menu will also be available. Featured offerings include home-cured venison bresaola, smoked beet and ricotta ravioli, lobster thermidor for two, rack of lamb masala, and lingonberry jelly donuts for two. Reservations tend to fill quickly for holiday weekends, so booking ahead is strongly encouraged.

Did you know?

Southampton Publick House has winter specials throughout the workweek! Monday Night Madness includes a sirloin burger for $8, wings for $8, and all drafts priced at $6. Two 4 Tuesday offers 2-for-1 on all entrées, pub favorites, and dinner specials. Wednesday is Ladies Night Out with martinis starting at $10, wines by the glass for $8, and $10 off their wine list. TGI Thursdays offer a two-course prix fixe for $30, and Friday Night Lights include all light beers for $5. To learn more and check out their menus, visit their website!

Bits & Bites:

The Shine Studio is kicking off the 2026 season of adult crafting with a wellness-inspired event on Friday, January 30, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Charlie Fox in Southampton! The afternoon will feature guided journal-making led by The Shine Studio, product sampling from Charlie Fox, non-alcoholic functional beverages from Aplós, and small-batch granola from Hampton Grocer. Tickets and additional information are available at shinenyc.net.

Nick & Toni’s will offer special a la carte dishes to celebrate Valentine’s Day from Friday, February 13, through Sunday, February 15. Their regular a la carte menu will also be available, and reservations are recommended. Specials include yellowfin tuna crudo, house-made pappardelle, wood-grilled rack of New Zealand lamb, and a chocolate sablé.

Looking to stay in for Valentine’s Day? LUNCH Lobster Roll in Southampton is now on Goldbelly! Enjoy the comfort and privacy of home without sacrificing a delicious meal—order delivery by visiting their page on the Goldbelly website.

There’s still time to dine during Long Island Restaurant Week! Be sure to enter their giveaway for a chance to win one of three gift cards to any participating restaurant of your choice. Over 180 restaurants across Long Island are participating, don’t miss out! Visit their website for the full list of participants and to enter. Good luck and happy dining!

Food Quote: “There is no love sincerer than the love of food.” — George Bernard Shaw