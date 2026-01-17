Winter Reopenings, Brunch Debuts & Cozy Dining on the East End

Some restaurants are back, some are debuting brunch, and more special happenings are coming to the East End.

The new year is starting off deliciously on the East End, with winter breaks coming to an end, fresh menus rolling out, and plenty of reasons to brave the cold for something tasty. From a beloved takeout reopening with a brunch surprise to new at-home dining experiences and can’t-miss winter events, there’s a lot cooking right now — bundle up and get out there to enjoy it!

La Fondita in Amagansett has reopened after their monthlong winter break with an exciting new announcement… Starting Saturday, January 17, the restaurant with the name meaning “little kitchen” that serves traditional Mexican street food takeout will be offering a new brunch menu! Every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., menu items, subject to change, will include a breakfast burrito featuring a flour tortilla filled with eggs scrambled with tomato, onion and jalapeno, jack cheese, rice, refried beans and avocado, chilaquiles en salsa verde, salsa rojas or divorciados (half & half of each salsas), huevos rancheros offering 2 fried eggs, tomato salsa on crispy tortillas served with rice, refried beans, chorizo and queso fresco, huevos divorciados, pambazo con jamon y chorizo which is a torta dipped in guajillo salsa layered with ham, chorizo, refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco and crema (plus you can add a fried egg on top!), as well as enchiladas en salsa versa or salsas rojas (available all day). The new menu items will be available to order both in person and online by visiting their website LaFondita.net.

Almond Restaurant and L&W Market are teaming up to launch a new, members-only experience: The Almond Dinner & Provisions Club! This monthly, restaurant-style dinner is prepared for you to enjoy at the comfort of your own home. For more than two decades, they have worked closely with local farmers, fishermen, foragers and makers to support the community and celebrate seasonal cooking. This membership offers a new way to bring these partnerships directly to your table! Wondering how it works? Each month, you’ll receive a multi-course dinner sized like a proper night at Almond, fully prepped and ready to enjoy. As a member of the exclusive club, you can also add a curated selection of market-made favorites like their signature sauces, pickles and pantry staples to enhance your experience even further. Spots are limited, and if you’d like to be a part of the first round in February, you can sign up by visiting bit.ly/4py7VDo. Don’t miss out!

Host your next event with a view that wows! Captain Jack’s is the only waterfront dining restaurant in Southampton located above Peconic Marina. From holiday parties to corporate dinners, birthday bashes to intimate gatherings, the restaurant offers customizable menus with items such as appetizers and cocktails, brunch buffets, fresh seafood or a chef-curated plated dinner to match the vibe of your event. For more information, you can visit their website under their event catering tab or email them directly at captainjacksotc@gmail.com.

Did you know?

Long Island Restaurant Week’s Winter edition will be taking place from January 25 to February 1! The tri-annual event celebrates 10 years of winter deals for diners across Long Island this season with participants located in both Nassau and Suffolk Counties. Restaurants participating on the East End include Stone Creek Inn, Shippy’s, Bistro Ete, Calissa, Cowfish, Page Sag Harbor, Fauna, LDV at the Maidstone, Fresno and Nick & Toni’s on the South Fork, as well as Cooperage Inn, Pete’s Taverna, Farm Country Kitchen, On The Docks, Touch of Venice and Legends participating on the North Fork. More restaurants are joining in on the eight days of delicious deals daily, so head to their website to check out the full list of participating restaurants. Happy dining!

Bits & Bites:

Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn offers daily breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., as well as weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu offers a wide variety of dishes to satisfy every palate ranging from sweet to savory, parfait to eggs benedict, shakshouka to a wagyu burger, little gem salad to brioche French toast and more. Visit their website for the full menu and to book your table.

Pindar Vineyards is hosting Cupcakes & Wine on Sunday, January 18 from noon to 4 p.m.! Join them for a pairing of three handmade cupcakes from the Blue Duck Bakery to be perfectly matching with three of their wines. Visit their website for more information and to book your spot, as reservations are required and seating is limited.

Riverhead Ciderhouse will reopen from their winter break on Saturday, January 17! The cidery will be featuring live music, bingo, trivia and more throughout the month, check out their website to see what they have going on each week!

Food Quote: “In January it’s so nice while slipping on the sliding ice to sip hot chicken soup with rice. Sipping once, Sipping twice.” – Maurice Sendak