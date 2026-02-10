Palm Tree Music Festival Returning to Hamptons for Sixth Year

Kygo.x Palm Tree Music Festival

Palm Tree Music Festival announced that it’s returning to the Hamptons for its sixth year on Saturday, June 27 at the Shinnecock Reservation in Southampton.

Touting its blend of “world-class music with laid-back luxury,” the one‑day festival is once again bringing together an electric lineup, including headlining performances by Palm Tree Crew Co-Founder Kygo, The Chainsmokers, and Disco Lines, alongside additional sets by It’s Murph, Xandra, Will Sass, and Brooke Brazelton.

“The Hamptons has always been at the heart of the Palm Tree Music Festival story,” Palm Tree Crew cofounder Myles Shear said. “The energy from the fans and the local community makes this show truly special. We’re thrilled to return for our sixth year and have a lot in store to take this experience to new heights for another unforgettable celebration.”

Tickets sales will go live with an exclusive presale this Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m., followed by the general sale at 4 p.m. Four tiers of ticket are available.

Festival organizers note that the Hamptons return follows a milestone year for Palm Tree Crew. After a sold‑out fifth Hamptons edition, the brand expanded globally with debut festivals in St. Tropez and Sardinia, new U.S. destinations in Montecito and Napa Valley, and the announcement of its first Asia festival in Singapore set for April 2026.

Offstage, Palm Tree Crew secured a WME Group-led Series B valuing the company at $215 million, unveiled a joint venture with Centric Brands to launch an apparel and accessories line this fall, and opened its fourth hospitality property, Palm Tree Club Kansas City.

Learn more and get tickets at palmtreemusicfestival.com