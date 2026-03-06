Beyonce Will Co-chair 2026 Met Gala

East Hampton resident Beyonce will serve as co-chair of this year’s Met Gala. Held annually on the first Monday in May, the starriest night in fashion sends A-listers up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s spring exhibition. This year’s 2026 theme, announced on February 23, is “Fashion Is Art,” with Vogue noting the exhibit will explore the “centrality of the dressed body,” and feature more than 400 objects.

Beyonce’s fellow co-chairs include Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos will serve as honorary co-chairs. Other celebrities sitting on the Gala Committee include Sabrina Carpenter, Teyana Taylor, Doja Cat, LISA, Sam Smith and more, according to Billboard.

Past Met Gala participants include Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez, Bridgehampton’s Madonna and many other East End celebs.

The Costume Institute Benefit, aka Met Gala, is often called “fashion’s biggest night,” as it marks the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fashion exhibition and brings together high-profile celebrities, designers, and industry icons in garish, unique, themed and avant-garde outfits. This year’s gala will fall on Monday, May 4.