Meet Colin Davis Kelley

Episode 268: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks to Colin Davis Kelley, a remarkable student from East Hampton High School. A senior in high school, Colin Davis Kelley has launched a podcast of his own, “Spirit of ‘76,” which focuses on East Hampton’s ties to the American Revolution.

According to the East Hampton Historical Society website: “As part of its semiquincentennial celebration to mark America’s 250th, the East Hampton Historical Society has launched a new monthly podcast entitled “Spirit of ’76.” These three-minute segments describe the progression of the American Revolution in East Hampton each month during 1776. The Spirit of ’76 podcast was researched, written, and narrated by East Hampton High School student Colin Kelley who relied on an array of historical documents provided by the Historical Society. The project was conceived by East Hampton Town and Village Historian Hugh King, who wanted to explore how the momentous events of 1776 affected the East Hampton community past and present.”

Listen to Spirit of ’76 here.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast