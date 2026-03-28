We made it to spring! That means the dining scene across the East End will start to bloom with even more foodie happenings. Hop to it!

Nick & Toni’s will be celebrating Easter with Brunch on Sunday, April 5. The special menu will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. where reservations are highly recommended. A separate menu will also be available for children for $35. The main menu is offered at $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and features options for the table including a Nutella brioche loaf with raspberry jam, their famous rosemary, thyme and sea salt focaccia served with Frantoia extra virgin olive oil, whipped honey ricotta and tomato confit pesto, as well as their Nick & Toni’s zucchini fritto. Antipasti dishes include strawberry preserve and whipped sweet ricotta toast, artichoke fennel salad, cured wild salmon, seared yellowfin tuna, roasted pear salad or lemon ricotta mezzaluna. Follow with a secondi course of roasted wild mushrooms, lemon ricotta pancakes, spinach and ricotta cannelloni, prosciutto di San Daniele and fontina croque madame, Hudson Valley fisheries steelhead trout or a Colorado lamb loin. End the evening with a sweet note of strawberry rhubarb tart, Basque cheesecake, flourless chocolate cake, pistachio gelato or honey apricot sorbet. Head to their website or call the restaurant directly to book your holiday tables.

Celebrate Easter at The Hampton Maid with breakfast favorites and seasonal specials on Sunday, April 5. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with an egg hunt taking place on their outdoor lawn. Bring your own baskets! Brunch service with a prix fixe will be available starting at 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. for $50 per adult and $25 per child. The menu features a choice of chilled juice or a fruit medley to start, followed by the choice of an entree from selections of traditional eggs benedict, a California omelette, lemon ricotta pancakes, breakfast naan, wild Maine blueberry pancakes, steak & eggs, homemade corned beef hash, an Amish cheddar cheese omelette, pancakes or brioche French toast, avocado smash, a western omelette or a breakfast burger. Each entree comes with a choice of coffee or tea. The kid’s menu offers a choice of juice, lemonade, chocolate milk or hot chocolate and includes a fruit medley. Their main dishes include scrambled eggs with toast, home fried potatoes, pancakes (plain, blueberry or chocolate chip) or brioche French toast. The children’s entrées all come with a choice of bacon or sausage patty as well. Visit their website to reserve your table today.

Did you know?

If you haven’t heard yet, the team behind the popular Springs Tavern & Grill will be expanding their hospitality to East Hampton Village with the debut of Lion’s Nook Bar & Grill at 10 Main Street in the Parrish Mews! You can expect an elegant, yet welcoming atmosphere with exceptional American cuisine and warm hospitality. The name pays tribute to Lion Gardiner, one of East Hampton’s earliest English settlers. Their offerings will include a blend of refined dishes crafted with fresh local meats, fish and produce, alongside a selection of Tavern favorites like their classic burger. They are said to open their doors sometime early summer and will stay open year-round for dinner, with plans to introduce brunch and lunch menus in the future. A website is in the works but check their social media for updates and teasers in the near future.

Bits & Bites

The famous Duryea’s, with locations in Montauk and Orient Point, has a residency at the St. Regis Kanai Resort in Mexico where they will host a Péntaque tournament on April 18. The sun-drenched tournament features the timeless French game as a backdrop for a day devoted to culture, connection and the art of living. The tournament also serves as the grand finale of the resort’s celebrated seasonal collaboration with Duryea’s, where guests have savored their beloved seasonal dishes throughout the season from the iconic Lobster Cobb Salad to vibrant Mediterranean spreads and wood-grilled specialties. Visit the resort’s website for more information.

LUNCH Lobster Roll in Amagansett has announced they will reopen for the 2026 season on Friday, April 24! It’s so close I can already taste their hot, buttery lobster roll. Yum! Their Southampton location is open in the meantime if you’re craving it before they open.

Rowdy Hall will celebrate Passover on Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2 with a la carte specials! The specials include matzo ball soup, red wine braised short ribs with apricots, potato sunchoke puree and fresh horseradish, as well as a dessert of chocolate covered macaroons.

L&W Market in Bridgehampton is offering holiday takeout specials in honor of Passover and Easter! Orders for Passover Seder Dinner must be placed by Monday, March 30. Easter Dinner orders must be placed by noon on Friday, April 3. Visit their website for full menu offerings for both holidays!

The 26th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Southampton Inn will take place on Sunday, April 5! The hunt will begin promptly at 10 a.m. on the South Lawn, no fee, all ages welcome. Follow the fun with a traditional Easter Brunch Buffet inside at Claude’s Restaurant, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., reservations recommended.

Food Quote: “I love spring anywhere, but if I could choose, I would always greet it in a garden.” — Ruth Stout