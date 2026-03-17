Hilaria Baldwin Tries New Pitch to Sell Hamptons Home

Hilaria Baldwin is shedding new light on why her family is preparing to leave the Hamptons — and it sounds like a major change may be ahead. As “South O’ the Highway” readers know, Alec Baldwin and his wife quietly relisted their Amagansett residence on the market in late 2025 after several attempts to sell the property over the past few years.

The 8,556-square-foot home is currently listed for $19.99 million. The house was built in 1740 and sits on a total of 10 acres. It previously hit the market $21 million in December, $18.99 million in 2024, $22.5 million in 2023, and $29 million in 2022.

The space is where Alec and Hilaria spent summers with their seven children in and out of the pool or heading “down to the beach,” Hilaria said in a new video highlighting the property’s perks. The family of nine also filmed their TLC reality show, The Baldwins, there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

When The New York Times profiled the couple and their Amagansett farmhouse last August, Hilaria, 42, said the home had been Alec’s “safe place for a long time” before they met. Alec purchased the estate in 1995 for $1.75 million.

“I love it because it’s private,” Alec, 67, said.

Now, Hilaria is confirming the next chapter may take them elsewhere. “Our family is gonna be off on an adventure that I cannot tell you about yet but we’re going to be leaving the area, which is bittersweet. I want our home to go to people who are going to love it as much as we love it. We have a big piece of property, [it] gives you a lot of privacy which is really rare out there. It is a piece of paradise. I wanted to come on here and share it with you,” she shared.

“I know the next owners will love it as much as we do,” Hilaria concluded.

So far, Alec has not publicly addressed the possible move. Though if the family relocates, it would mark a noticeable shift for the East End. The 30 Rock alum has long been one of the Hamptons’ most visible arts advocates, currently serving as co-chair of the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) Board Executive Committee and previously being involved with The Bay Street Theater, The Actors Studio, Guild Hall of East Hampton, and the Roundabout Theatre Company.

Just last week, he was set to appear at Guild Hall on March 13 alongside HIFF Chief Creative Officer David Nugent and Nerissa K. Aksamit, Ph.D., for a discussion. If the Baldwins do follow through on their hinted-at “adventure,” it could mean one of the East End’s most recognizable year-round celebrity presences may soon be spending far less time out East.