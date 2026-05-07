Amy Zerner & Monte Farber Discuss New Documentary About Them

This week’s cover artist, Springs artist and designer Amy Zerner is joined by her husband, author and psychic Monte Farber, as they discuss a new documentary film about them, Amy & Monte: a Legacy of Love and Creativity, produced by Annmarie Sairrino, playing this Saturday at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

A Chat with Amy Zerner & Monte Farber

Tell me about this cover piece. What is it and what inspired it?

Amy: This image is the centerpiece of a large fabric collage tapestry commission that I created for one of my favorite collectors. It is “The Dream Temple” and it celebrates the divine feminine as guardian of the waters and bridge between realms. At its center stands an ethereal goddess in a flowing robe, evoking a blessing, an invocation, crowned with a majestic ocean-inspired headdress alive with coral, fish, and shells.

She rises from a luminous shoreline teeming with starfish, seashells, and tropical fish, while a golden mermaid swims gracefully nearby. Above her, a celestial arch adorned with hearts, stars, and blooming flowers connects sea and sky, with messenger birds soaring, bubbles floating, and a sailboat gliding on the distant horizon.

Layers of fabric, appliqué, and embroidery create a tactile, dreamlike portal. My tapestries can be described as “visual meditations” that invite viewers into a spiritually awakened state. My client is a wonderful, creative, beautiful mother of five, so this is the perfect energy piece for your issue to celebrate Mother’s Day.

We are celebrating your new documentary film! Can you talk about the movie and how it came about?

Monte: The documentary Amy & Monte: a Legacy of Love and Creativity came about in 2022 through a serendipitous connection. The producer Annmarie Sairrino was LA based at the time, and she was reading one of my books, Quantum Affirmations. She found us while tuning into one of our “Ask the Oracles” weekly Zoom streams, which we created during the pandemic with tech guru Jeff Pulver, to stay close with our communities and share uplifting conversations.

She was drawn to our multifaceted world — psychic work, art, oracles, fashion, astrology readings — and especially to the authentic partnership Amy and I share. She reached out, expressing how much she appreciated the example we set of a loving, healthy relationship and how our story weaves together themes of spirituality, creativity, wellness, perseverance, humor, and hope.

Coming from a background as a horror film producer, she was excited to explore something new and asked if we would consider doing a documentary. We said, “yes” immediately, and a genuine friendship and collaboration took off from there.

Annmarie directed and produced with remarkable vision and dedication. We trusted her ideas and began filming with a two-camera setup at our East Hampton home, studio, and local spots. Over two intense years, we captured interviews, reviewed archives, and exchanged countless emails. Editor Joseph Colby Doler worked with over 100 hours of material ranging from early photos from the ’70s to videos from the ’80s and ’90s to very recent footage.

The film also features wonderful conversations with some of our Hamptons friends, including the late prize-winning cartoonist, Jules Feiffer and the artist Audrey Flack, both of whom passed after we filmed. We’re also fortunate to include interviews with Lynda LaPlante (writer-producer of Prime Suspect), Sag Harbor gallerist Julie Keyes, renowned makeup artist Carmindy, and others. There are appearances and photos with celebrities like Patti LaBelle, Shirley MacLaine, and Michael J. Fox.

We never chased trends or movements. Instead, we relied on faith, determination, and persistence to keep going through life’s challenges and obstacles. Above all, the documentary shows what it means to live a creative life—one grounded in love, intuition, magic, imagination, and resilience.

Can you share the events and anything else you have surrounding this momentous achievement?

Monte: The one-hour documentary will be screened at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor this Saturday, May 9 at 4 p.m. After the screening, there will be a Q&A session with Annmarie Sairrino, moderated by Patrick Christiano, to discuss the film’s creation. The screening is a fundraiser for the theater and a celebration of our 50 years together!

The film was shown at the New Hope Film Festival last August and earned the Audience Choice Award for Best Documentary, and the film also received an “Exceptional Merit” award at this year’s WRPN Women’s International Film Festival.

AMMO Entertainment is focused on finding the best way to share this documentary while creating engaging experiences through curated appearances and workshops. This isn’t just about releasing a film; it’s an opportunity to build meaningful connections.

What’s next for you guys?

Amy: We are grateful about our new partnership with Insight Editions. Last year we signed a three-book deal, and the releases are rolling out: First up is Your Cosmic Blueprint: Master the Art of Reading and Astrology Charts which was just released, followed by the 35th Anniversary Edition of The Enchanted Tarot in July and The Karmic Balance Tarot arrives in September.

We will have a book signing at Barnes & Noble in Bridgehampton on Saturday, July 11 at 1 p.m. And on August 8 we’ll be at Authors Night in East Hampton.

On the art side, I have been immersed in creating custom tapestry commissions and art couture pieces — work I absolutely love. Right now, three of my tapestries are on display at the Prototype Museum in Columbus, Ohio, as part of the exhibit The Art & History of Tarot. Additionally, a large mixed-media tapestry of mine was featured in the Springboard exhibition at the Newport Museum, curated by Julie Keyes.

Meanwhile, Monte continues to offer private psychic astrology readings over Zoom with clients around the world. He’s also just finished his first novel — a rock ‘n’ roll romantasy that we’re both really excited about.

Where can people see more of your art and other projects in-person or online?

Everything we do is at theenchantedworld.com. Thank you, Oliver!