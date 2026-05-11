When soft-shell crabs are in season, Citarella likes to make the most of it, frying them until they’re golden, like in this simple tempura recipe. It results in an irresistibly crunchy exterior — thanks to the light and airy batter — and tender, juicy crabmeat within. Spring vegetables like asparagus, fiddlehead ferns, and mushrooms accompany them.. Make sure to keep any ingredients that are already fried in the warm oven to retain that perfect crispy coating.

Citarella Tempura Soft-Shell Crabs & Spring Vegetables

Ingredients

Crabs and Vegetables:

2 qt. vegetable or preferred oil

8 asparagus spears, peeled

½ lb. fiddlehead ferns or sugar snap peas, cleaned

16 thick shiitake mushroom caps or other wild mushrooms—cleaned and stems removed

1 medium-sized eggplant—peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks

1 large Citarella Roasted Sweet Potato—skin removed and cut into 2-inch chunks

Sea salt, to taste

8 whole, live soft-shell crabs—cleaned and cut in half

Soy sauce, for serving

Tempura Batter:

3 cups cake flour

2 tsp. baking soda

¾ cup corn starch

Pinch of salt

2 cups very cold sparkling water or seltzer

Instructions

Preheat oven to 300°F.

Place the oil in a large, deep pot. Heat oil low until it reaches 350°F.

For the tempura batter, mix all of the dry ingredients. Add sparkling water or seltzer. Whisk until blended, trying not to over-beat.

Prepare a sheet pan with a wire rack set inside. This will be where you place the crabs and vegetables after they’re fried.

Dip each piece of vegetable in the batter; then, carefully drop it into the hot oil. Fry until golden-brown. Timing varies per vegetable and should be done in small batches.

When the vegetables are cooked, sprinkle with sea salt, place them in the oven, and keep warm.

Dip each crab half into the batter and carefully place into the oil. Fry until golden, about 4-5 minutes, turning the crabs in the oil to make sure that all sides are cooked. Remove from the oil. Sprinkle with sea salt and serve with the vegetables and your favorite soy sauce.