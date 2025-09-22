Did Michael Rubin Skip Hamptons July 4 to Host Epic NJ Casino Night?

Michael Rubin, Photo: Jared Siskin/PMC, © Patrick McMullan

Hamptons summer weekends may be behind us, but two local billionaires made sure the season’s star-studded spirit lived on — this time a state away. On Saturday, September 13, Atlantic City, NJ’s Ocean Casino Resort played host to the REFORM Alliance Casino Night and Gala, with Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, and Meek Mill leading the charge.

The glitzy evening wasn’t just a party — it was a powerhouse fundraiser for REFORM, the nonprofit working to overhaul probation and parole in America. East Hampton homeowners Jay-Z and Beyoncé drew plenty of attention, with hospitality pro Will Makris summing it up: “You know it’s big when the queen bee comes out.”

Rubin revealed that the gala — now in its second year — raised more than $20 million, which will go toward “changing probation and parole so millions can get real second chances.”

Everywhere you turned, there was a familiar face: models Brooks Nader and Winnie Harlow, actress Emma Roberts, Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods, rappers Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Quavo and French Montana, comedian Kevin Hart, musician Machine Gun Kelly, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx, DJ Khaled, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, basketball pro Devin Booker, artist George Condo, Cameron Diaz, Corey Gamble — the list went on.

Rubin called the bash “one for the books,” even shouting out The Weeknd for an “insane” performance. “Together we’re driving systemic change, saving lives, and building stronger communities. Couldn’t be more proud,” he shared.

The vibe was reminiscent of Rubin’s legendary Hamptons Fourth of July party, just without the white dress code and Dune Road address. The absence of his bash this summer in Bridgehampton fueled whispers that he was saving his energy for this mega-event.

“Best night ever!!! With great people who I love, for a great cause, and so much money raised for prison reform,” Rubin’s wife Camille reflected online.

The night also featured some very high-stakes prizes: a round of golf with Tom Brady, a private concert from Megan Thee Stallion, a George Condo painting, another work by Rashid Johnson, and a luxe Audemars Piguet timepiece.

Hart reportedly played emcee duties and, naturally, a blackjack tournament rounded out the casino-themed night.