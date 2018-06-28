Hamptons Event Highlights: June 29–July 5, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, June 29–July 5. And check out our South Fork and North Fork Independence Day fireworks viewing guides.

EDITOR’S PICK

Market Art + Design

July 5–8, times vary

This massive art fair showcases presentations by 65 top galleries, enhanced by a striking and tightly curated design component pulling from dealers and designers from around the world. The VIP preview is on Thursday, with public hours after that. Preview pass $50, benefitting Parrish Art Museum. $25 single day pass, $35 multi-day.

Bridgehampton Museum, 2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. artmarkethamptons.com

Andy Grammer at WHBPAC

June 29, 8 p.m.

The multi-platinum selling pop artist takes the stage for a truly intimate and inspiring performance. Don’t miss the chance to see him up close and personal and to rock along with this global pop phenomenon. Tickets are $116–$166 and are nearly sold out at press time.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

“Frost/Nixon” Opening Night

June 30, 7 p.m.

This play revolves around the landmark series of interviews between British journalist David Frost and former President Nixon three years after he resigned. It’s directed by Sarna Lapine and stars Harris Yulin and Daniel Gerroll. The play runs through July 22. Tickets $63–$90.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Nature Conservancy Summer Benefit

June 30, 7 p.m.

The Nature Conservancy serves Long Island by restoring swimmable, fishable and drinkable waters using science, advocacy and public funding. The benefit begins with cocktails and Mashomack oysters and is followed by dinner and dancing to the tunes of DJ David Kiss. Tickets $1,500, youth 21–30 $250.

Nature Conservancy’s Center for Conservation, 142 Sag Harbor Turnpike, East Hampton. 631-367-3384 x138, nature.org

Guild Hall Guitar Masters Festival

July 5–7, times vary

This three-day festival is a celebration of exceptional musicianship, featuring concerts, documentaries, talks and book signings. One of the highlights is a live performance by G. E. Smith, Richard Thompson and Teddy Thompson on July 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets to the festival and individual events are available online.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org