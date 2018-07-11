Give Back to Both Forks with AFTEE + Dan’s Taste of Summer

Dan’s Taste of Summer is all about celebrating the best of the East End, and among the best aspects of life on the North and South Forks are the myriad charitable groups that dedicate themselves to improving life for countless local residents. There are more than 1,000 registered charitable organizations in the five East End towns, large and small alike, and every one of them can use assistance.

And once again, Dan’s Taste of Summer guests this July will be helping support a number of these nonprofits as our longest-running charity partner, AFTEE (All for the East End) will once again be the beneficiary of both Dan’s GrillHampton on July 20 and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks on July 21. A portion of proceeds from both events will go to support this 501 (c)(3) charitable organization that aids the efforts of other not-for-profit organizations (NPOs) in the five East End towns.

AFTEE unites and supports NPOs in Riverhead, Southampton, Southold, Shelter Island and East Hampton, raising awareness of their role in making the East End one of the most desirable places in the world to live. It was created by Myron Levine in 2012 with the vision of showcasing and supporting the charity, culture and service that not-for-profit organizations provide to the East End community, inspiring fellowship among those organizations around a common purpose.

“We lost our eldest son Joshua in 2010 due to a tragic accident on a farm in Amagansett. The outpouring of love and support [my wife] Sue, I, our grandchildren and daughter-in-law received from the East End community was amazing,” Levine told us. “The community was more like the fictional town, Mayberry, from The Andy Griffith Show than the place people associate with ‘The Hamptons.’ So, I decided to pay the community back by founding the charity All for The East End.”

Through an annual grant process overseen by the Long Island Community Foundation, with input from the AFTEE Advisory Committee, proposals are reviewed and approved to support projects and programs in the fields of health and welfare, the environment, arts and culture, education, youth development, and animal welfare. The power of such an approach means that both well-known NPOs and those you may not have heard about can all be considered.

Since launching, AFTEE grants have been awarded to many different organizations for a range of projects, including Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF), the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center, Food Pantry Farm, Inspirational Triathlon Racing International, The Retreat, East End Arts & Humanities Council, East End Disability Associates, Hallockville Museum Farm, Open Arms Care Center, the Peconic Community, The Shelter Island Historical Society, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE), East End Hospice, Lucia’s Angels, Sag Harbor Community Food Pantry, the Shinnecock Nation Cultural Center & Museum, Community Action Southold Town Inc., Group for the East End and the Family Service League.

Dan’s MonTaco, on August 4 at Gurney’s Yacht Club in Montauk, will support The Retreat in East Hampton, which provides safety, shelter and support for victims of domestic abuse and works to break the cycle of family violence. The Retreat was established in 1987 and offers a variety of programs such as counseling, advocacy, a 24-hour bilingual hotline, prevention education, a Teen Leadership Program and a Fatherhood Initiative to help struggling fathers and reduce risk factors for domestic violence. The Retreat’s shelter, Stephanie House, offers domestic violence victims a safe place to stay.

“We are so fortunate to have a community here on the East End that’s sincerely and deeply interested in helping those in distress, at any given time. The Retreat was born from this community,” says Loretta Davis, Executive Director of The Retreat. “It’s a beautiful moment when we make a difference in the lives of our survivors. I love to see how our clients begin a new life with a new job and housing—a new life without violence. The donations from Dan’s Papers enable this to happen for more children and adults.”

Hurry! Limited tickets are still available to Dan’s GrillHampton on Friday, July 20, and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks on Saturday, July 21, both on the waterfront in Bridgehampton at Fairview Farm at Mecox. Visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

For tickets to Dan’s MonTaco on Saturday, August 4 at Gurney’s Yacht Club in Montauk, visit DansTaco.com.