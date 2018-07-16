Dan’s GrillHampton Countdown: Vandal Executive Chef Jonathan Kavourakis

Hailing from Livingston, New Jersey, Executive Chef/Partner of New York’s Vandal Jonathan Kavourakis (aka Chef Big Sexy) plans to turn up the heat at Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef on Friday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox when East End chefs are pitted against NYC chefs in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. He’s “primed” and ready to rip!

What does the phrase “taste of summer” bring to mind for you?

Being outside grilling meats! GRILL!

What’s your favorite dish to prepare?

Classic cheeseburger. I love firing up the grill on a nice day. The smell of charcoal and meat is the best!

What piece of equipment, or ingredient, do you treasure?

The grill and olives. I love olives!

What’s your favorite beverage to take on an East End picnic?

Tequila!

What’s the most important thing to teach the next generation of chefs?

Put your head down, work hard and say “yes chef!”

What’s a method that you refuse to use?

I’m not big on molecule gastronomy. Just not my thing. I like classic cooking with fire.

Who inspired your career the most?

My mom and dad! Food was always a big part of our family.

What’s your earliest food memory?

My father was a baker so I grew up in the industry and my mother cooked every night. I used to go to work with my dad whenever I had off school and would help him out at the bakery.

Do you eat at your own restaurant on your days off?

I do! The food tastes much different when you eat it sitting down as a guest than it does in the kitchen.

What’s your favorite thing about Dan’s Taste of Summer events?

I attended years ago and it was a great event. I love being outdoors and the food is tremendous!

