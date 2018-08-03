Videos

It’s MonTaco Season! Dan’s Corona MonTaco Kicks Off Saturday

Come party with DJ Hannah Bronfman at Gurney's Montauk Yacht Club.

Dan's Taste of Summer August 3, 2018

Are you ready? Dan’s Corona MonTaco hosted and DJ’d by Hannah Bronfman kicks off this Saturday, August 4 at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club! The final Dan’s Taste of Summer event of the 2018 season is a fully tented, Mexican-inspired tasting event featuring fresh culinary takes on the classic quesadilla, burrito, taquito and of course, taco—all in one of the Hamptons’ most beautiful waterfront settings.

Dan’s Corona MonTaco Waterfront Fiesta Guide

There is no better way to savor the summer than with an evening of tacos, tequila, surf and sunsets. Bigger and better at the newly purchased & refurbished Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club, guests are invited to experience a Latin-inspired celebration like no other, featuring celebrated chefs’ culinary twists on classic Mexican cuisine. Dishes will be paired with Mexican cerveza, Spanish cavas, tequila and more.

Get tickets now at DansTasteofSummer.com!

