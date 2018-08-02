Dan’s Corona MonTaco Waterfront Fiesta 2018 Guide

Dan’s Taste of Summer comes to an epic conclusion on Saturday, August 4 with Dan’s Corona MonTaco Waterfront Fiesta at the beautiful Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club. This celebration of Latin-inspired cuisine features culinary twists on classic Mexican cuisine paired with refreshing cerveza, cocktails and more. Judges and guests will have the chance to vote for their favorite food of the night, so make your vote count. If you’ve already got your ticket in hand and want to learn all the juicy event details, then you’ve come to the right guide.

THE CHEFS

Great culinary minds from Manhattan to Montauk gather at The End to share their unforgettable Mexican fare, but these chefs have more to share than food. They each have unique backgrounds and personalities, so why not get to know them a little bit? Nahuel Verdu hails from Argentina, and Martín Granados is from Mexico. Robert Seiber was trained by a cook named David Cook, and more fun facts like that. Click through the names in blue to learn more about your local chefs.

ALL Day @ Breakers Montauk Robert Sieber

Grey Lady Montauk Nahuel Verdu

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa Dane Sayles

Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club David Pirozzi

Knot of This World Pretzels Ray Ruffino

La Esquina Manuel Serrano

Lynn’s Hula Hut Lynn Calvo

MattiTaco Taco Ninja Justin Schwartz

Pampano Martín Granados

Sel Rose Mario Diaz

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More! Arthur Wolf

Taco Bout It Alejandro Ramirez

Tacombi Montauk Oscar Hernandez

Union Cantina Scott Kampf

With a name like MonTaco, it comes as no surprise that the event will feature plenty of tacos, but what you may not know is how many variations there will be: shrimp tacos, jerk chicken tacos, octopus tacos, pork belly tacos, fish tacos, pretzel taco bites, the list goes on. If that’s not diverse enough for you, you’ll be happy to know the menu also includes charred stripe bass, barbecue pulled pork sliders, crab tostadas and ceviche. Click the large, blue text above to check out the full menu.

THE LIBATIONS

Along with the incredible lineup of food from top chefs, Corona and Blue Moon will be pouring, Anna Codorniu sparkling wine (plus a special frozen rosé that will have you in the pink) and tasty beverages from Bai will be flowing. At the VIP After Party Presented by Whispering Angel, guests will enjoy exclusive pours of Whispering Angel rosé. Then there are the specialty spirits and craft cocktails that guests will be imbibing throughout the night. Rum, gin, bourbon and, of course, tequila will all be starring in their own spectacular concoctions at MonTaco. Drumroll, please….

All-American Mule

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime Juice

Bulldog Negroni

Bulldog Gin, Campari, Cinzano 1757

Grand Margarita

Espolón Tequila, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, Grand Marnier

Jungle Bird

Appleton Estates Rum, Campari, Pineapple Juice, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice

Woodford Malt Sour

Woodford Reserve Malt, Lemon Juice, Ginger, Honey Syrup

The delicious food, refreshing drink and gorgeous venue are more than enough to be anxiously counting the days to Saturday, but this year’s entertainment adds a whole new level of hype. Celebrity host and DJ Hannah Bronfman, presented by Mohegan Sun, is taking a night off from opening concerts for stars like John Legend and Alicia Keys to headline the Dan’s Taste of Summer Entertainment Series. Learn more about our star host by clicking the large, blue text above.

THE TICKETS

A dwindling number of tickets to MonTaco are still available at DansTasteofSummer.com, so act fast. A portion of proceeds will benefit All For The East End (AFTEE), a 501(c)(3) that showcases and provides support to the more-than 1,000 charity organizations in the five East End towns. GA tickets ($125) grant access to the main event from 7:30–10 p.m. VIP tickets ($199) grant access to the main event plus the exclusive VIP After Party Presented by Whispering Angel from 10 p.m. to midnight.