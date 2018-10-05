Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Fame, Goop and Her Hamptons Wedding

September ended with wedding bells as Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk made their Hollywood relationship official last weekend. Paltrow’s Hamptons wedding took place on Saturday at her Amagansett home with a guest list well suited for the ‘it girl.’ Attendees included fellow Amagansett residents Jerry Seinfeld and her mother Blythe Danner, East Hamptonite Steven Spielberg and Hamptons visitor Cameron Diaz, which made it a true East End affair.

Prior to the wedding, Paltrow spoke about her fame, Goop and her future with Falchuk during an exclusive interview with Marie Claire UK, released on October 4. The interview is her first public statement regarding the wedding, besides a simple photo she shared on Instagram of her and Falchuk wearing matching wedding bands the day after the affair.

In the interview, Paltrow speaks of her initial hesitation to tie the knot a second time after her 10-year marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin ended in divorce in 2015. She tells Marie Claire, “For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again. I have my kids – what’s the point? And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I’m very much the marrying kind. I love being a wife. I love making a home.”

The Goop founder’s signature luminous skin, beachy glow and toned limbs are all representative of her health and wellness lifestyle company that has truly made its mark in Sag Harbor and across the country over the last few years. True to form, when asked for her personal perspective on marriage her response carefully represented both beauty and brains. “I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavor…Because I don’t think you get married and that’s it—I think it’s the beginning,” she says. “You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after.”

The interview crosses into Goop territory as Paltrow discusses the recent expansion of the company with its 10th year anniversary and opening a pop up in London’s Notting Hill. She makes it a point to counteract claims of provocative content for the site. Paltrow tells Marie Claire UK, “People love to talk about our ‘incendiary’ wellness content, but we’re a lifestyle brand.” She adds, “You can love or hate it, but Goop is building something that’s changing the world, and it’s irrefutable that the world is coming along with us.”

She also speaks about her late father’s concern that her fame was going to her head in her mid-twenties and turning her into a mean girl—although his wording was far less kind. She explains that she didn’t change as much as the world change around her. “When you achieve the kind of fame that I did by the time I was 25 or 26, the world starts removing all your obstacles because you’re now a ‘special person,'”she says. “There is nothing worse for the growth of a human being than not having obstacles and disappointments, and things go wrong. All of my greatest achievements have come out of failure.”