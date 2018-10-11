Hamptons Event Highlights: October 12–14, 2018

What to Do

Southampton SeptemberFest 2016, Photo: Dietmar Riccomini
Southampton SeptemberFest 2016, Photo: Dietmar Riccomini

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, October 12–14, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

2018 SouthamptonFest
October 12–14, times vary

Now in its 8th year, SouthamptonFest (formerly Southampton SeptemberFest) has quickly become the premier fall fair in Southampton Village. The fun begins with the Southampton Rotary Club Cocktail Party on Friday night from 6:30–9:30 p.m., featuring the music of the Mean Machine Band, wine and craft beer and food from East End food trucks. The party continues at Agawam Park throughout the weekend with concerts, including The Nancy Atlas Project, Southbound, Roses Grove, Next Level Band and Little Head Thinks. Enjoy food vendors, a farmers market, a chowder contest, cornhole tournament and more.

New this year is a Main Street KidsZone on Saturday with entertainment, sports activities, pumpkin decorating, face painting, juggling, bubble shows, music and dancing. The ArtZone, taking place on the grounds of Southampton Arts Center, features art, jewelry and fine craft vendors plus food and live music from Local Motion, Unsung Heroes, Julia King, Eastbound Freight and Points East Band. Free admission.

Agawam Park, Main Street and Southampton Arts Center in Southampton Village. southamptonfest.live 

Classical music scene: violin and score on a piano
Photo: Luca Bertolli/123RF

Niccolò Ronchi & Esther Abraham Salon
October 12, 6 p.m.

In the second installment of the Parrish Art Museum’s Salon Series, violinist Esther Abraham accompanies Italian pianist Niccolò Ronchi, who holds quite an impressive track record, including almost 70 placements at national and international competitions, 51 of which were first prizes. Tickets are $25 and include museum admission.

Parrish Art Museum, 276 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

The Sixties Show, Photo: Rose Licameli
The Sixties Show, Photo: Rose Licameli

The Sixties Show
October 12–13, 8 p.m.

This cross-generational crowd pleaser features former band members of top acts, including Bob Dylan, James Brown, The Kinks and the Saturday Night Live band. In addition to the concert experience, the show is also powerfully dramatized by a combination of narration and ’60s archival audio and newsreel footage. Tickets $35.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

“Hermes Bluebelle Toile” by Stephen Wilson

Stephen Wilson’s Luxury Graffiti
October 12–November 4, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Wilson’s first exhibition at Roman Fine Art features works from his ongoing Luxury series as well as selections from his newest Model Tapestries and Brick Wall series. He is best known for his artistic exploration of the intersections between traditional craft and contemporary. The exhibition runs through November 4. Free admission.

Roman Fine Art, 66 Park Place, East Hampton. 917-797-8931, romanfineart.com 

24530995 - oktoberfest beer drinkers raise glass
Photo: Swstock/123RF

Westhampton Beach Harvest Festival
October 13, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Main Street will come alive with musical performances, art, food trucks, local wines, craft beer gardens, kids activities and more. Local acts include Saratonin (acoustic duo), Souliztik (reggae, rock, rap, funk) and Local Motion (funk-rock band). Whole enjoying the festival, shop local at the weekend-long sidewalk sale. Rain or shine. Free admission.

Main Street, Westhampton Beach Village. 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org

“Return to Montauk” poster, Photo: Courtesy Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center

Return to Montauk Premiere
October 13, 7 p.m.

Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center and Volker Schlondorff present the U.S. premiere of his latest film, Return to Montauk. In it, author Max Zorn (Stellan Skarsgard), now in his 60s, goes on a promotional New York book tour, when he reconnects with a woman (Nina Hoss) he knew 17 years ago and could never forget. A reception at Maidstone Restaurant follows. Tickets $20–$150.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org 

55720077 - horror movie scene with a lonely figure on the hall,horror scene of a scary woman
Photo: Sadudee Sittichoke/123RF

Ghost Hunting at Rogers Mansion
October 13, 9 p.m.

Tour Rogers Mansion like never before. Join the crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators and spend the night exploring the mansion, conducting experiments to find out if there are any previous occupants of the home still lingering. Attendees must be at least 15 years old. Space is limited, and $20 registration is required.

Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494 ext. 500, southamptonhistory.org

