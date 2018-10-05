North Fork Event Highlights: Columbus Day Weekend

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork on Columbus Day (or Indigenous Peoples Day) weekend, October 5–8, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Riverhead Country Fair

October 7, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Explore the works of original artists, agricultural and homemaking displays, authors, entertainers, local merchants, food, amusement rides, pony rides and business expositions from across the country. As one of the largest festivals in New York State, the 43rd annual celebration of Riverhead’s agriculture heritage features something for everyone. Free admission.

Riverhead Waterfront, Behind the Long Island Aquarium. 631-727-1215, riverheadcountryfair.com

First Friday on Love Lane

October 5, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Mattituck Chamber of Commerce holds its last First Friday of the year, and this block party is jam-packed with live music, local products, crafts, North Fork food and beverages. Celebrate local businesses with all-day deals at participating shops throughout Mattituck and the neighboring hamlets. Free admission.

Love Lane, Hamlet of Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org

Jackie Martling and John Melendez

October 5, 8 p.m.

After an 18-year run as head writer and cast member for The Howard Stern Show, Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling brings Long Island an evening of great comedy with special guest Stuttering John Melendez, whose work on The Howard Stern Show and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno have qualified him as a comedy genius. Tickets $39–$45.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Columbus Day Live Music

October 6–7, times vary

Celebrate Columbus Day weekend with special live music at Bedell Cellars. On Saturday, Dan’s Best of the Best male musician Dante performs, while guests enjoy local bites from Nice Buns food truck from 1–6 p.m. On Sunday, musical duo Garret and Tamara serenade guests with their romantic tunes from noon–4 p.m. Free admission.

Bedell Cellars, 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Fall Folk Festival

October 8, 2–6 p.m.

All are welcome to a free folk music concert featuring performances by well-known local singers and musicians. Bring chairs or a picnic blanket and relax to the sounds of Second Hands, Mudflats, Shari Yeomans and other acts. Take the kids and enjoy a fun family day at Greenport’s popular Mitchell Park. No alcohol allowed on the premises. Free admission.

Mitchell Park, 115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-765-1409, greenportvillage.com

Alumni Chamber Music Concert

October 8, 4:30 p.m.

Perlman Music Program’s fourth annual Chamber Music Retreat concludes with a spirited concert of chamber music masterworks presented by 16 gifted alumni. Witness the exceptional talent that flourishes at this Shelter Island institution. General admission is free and open to the public, but Virtuoso Society members may request priority seating.

Clark Arts Center, 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. 212-877-5045, perlmanmusicprogram.org