North Fork Event Highlights: Columbus Day Weekend

Out and about on the North Fork.

Dan's North Fork Team October 5, 2018
Photo: Ralph Fiskness/123RF horse pony ride
Photo: Ralph Fiskness/123RF

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork on Columbus Day (or Indigenous Peoples Day) weekend, October 5–8, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Riverhead Country Fair
October 7, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Explore the works of original artists, agricultural and homemaking displays, authors, entertainers, local merchants, food, amusement rides, pony rides and business expositions from across the country. As one of the largest festivals in New York State, the 43rd annual celebration of Riverhead’s agriculture heritage features something for everyone. Free admission.

Riverhead Waterfront, Behind the Long Island Aquarium. 631-727-1215, riverheadcountryfair.com

Decadent Candy Coated Apples
Photo: iStock

First Friday on Love Lane
October 5, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Mattituck Chamber of Commerce holds its last First Friday of the year, and this block party is jam-packed with live music, local products, crafts, North Fork food and beverages. Celebrate local businesses with all-day deals at participating shops throughout Mattituck and the neighboring hamlets. Free admission.

Love Lane, Hamlet of Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org

Jackie Martling and John Melendez, Photos: Courtesy Suffolk Theater
Jackie Martling and John Melendez, Photos: Courtesy Suffolk Theater

Jackie Martling and John Melendez
October 5, 8 p.m.

After an 18-year run as head writer and cast member for The Howard Stern Show, Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling brings Long Island an evening of great comedy with special guest Stuttering John Melendez, whose work on The Howard Stern Show and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno have qualified him as a comedy genius. Tickets $39–$45.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

30212246 - guitar and wine on a wooden table romantic dinner background
Photo: Vician/123RF

Columbus Day Live Music
October 6–7, times vary

Celebrate Columbus Day weekend with special live music at Bedell Cellars. On Saturday, Dan’s Best of the Best male musician Dante performs, while guests enjoy local bites from Nice Buns food truck from 1–6 p.m. On Sunday, musical duo Garret and Tamara serenade guests with their romantic tunes from noon–4 p.m. Free admission.

Bedell Cellars, 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com 

Closeup of young woman's hands playing acoustic guitar outdoors
Photo: Itsra Sanprasert/123RF

Fall Folk Festival
October 8, 2–6 p.m.

All are welcome to a free folk music concert featuring performances by well-known local singers and musicians. Bring chairs or a picnic blanket and relax to the sounds of Second Hands, Mudflats, Shari Yeomans and other acts. Take the kids and enjoy a fun family day at Greenport’s popular Mitchell Park. No alcohol allowed on the premises. Free admission.

Mitchell Park, 115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-765-1409, greenportvillage.com 

32529176 - classical music scene: violin and score on a piano
Photo: Luca Bertolli/123RF

Alumni Chamber Music Concert
October 8, 4:30 p.m.

Perlman Music Program’s fourth annual Chamber Music Retreat concludes with a spirited concert of chamber music masterworks presented by 16 gifted alumni. Witness the exceptional talent that flourishes at this Shelter Island institution. General admission is free and open to the public, but Virtuoso Society members may request priority seating.

Clark Arts Center, 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. 212-877-5045, perlmanmusicprogram.org

