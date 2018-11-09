North Fork Event Highlights: November 9–11, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, November 9–11, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Vegas to Broadway

November 9, 8 p.m.

Enjoy an evening at Theatre Three with all the greatest hits from Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond, Barry Manilow, Bobby Darren and other genre-defining artists. Prepare to be blown away be the incredibly talented Tommy Lynn and Mico Cara of the One Hot Night band and Frank Frizalone direct from the top Las Vegas casino Caesars Palace. Tickets are $39.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com



Fall Community Show Reception

November 9, 6–8 p.m.

The North Fork Art Collective premieres its fall community show with a fun opening reception. Meet more than 30 New York–based artists as they show off their latest masterworks, such as Candace Ceslow’s Here Right Now. Learn about upcoming holiday markets, pop-ups, dinners and more. Free admission, but Facebook RSVPs requested.

North Fork Art Collective, 15 Front Street, Greenport. northforkartcollective.com

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

November 9, 8 p.m.

Listen to the music of Hollywood’s biggest film scores performed by the legendary Orpheus Chamber Orchestra at Stony Brook University’s Staller Center. The group has been considered the world’s foremost chamber orchestra since 1972, and now it’s welcoming two talented additions: Latvia’s Ksenija Sidorova on the accordion and Israel’s Avi Avital on the mandolin. Tickets are $48.

Staller Center, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu

Joplin’s Pearl

November 9, 8 p.m.

Amber Ferrari is Janis Joplin in a fully staged show, complete with costumes, audience participation and an outstanding nine-piece band. The look and feel of a real Joplin show mixed with salutes to songs from the Woodstock era create an unforgettable evening. Dinner and drinks will be served beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $35–$45.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

November 9–11, times vary

Get ready to laugh when Northeast Stage presents its ​hilarious fall 2018 production. Written by the classic American playwright Christopher Durang and directed by Sally Jacobs Baker, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike will enjoy performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or at the door.

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-2972, northeaststage.org