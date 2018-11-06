More Photos from Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Awards Party

    Dan's 2018 Best of the Best winners group photo

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Dan's 2018 Best of the Best winners group photo

    Best local band, Souled Out

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Best local band, Souled Out

    Sara Blue and Anne Gomberg winner for Ellen Run's Sporting Event

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Sara Blue and Anne Gomberg winner for Ellen Run's Sporting Event

    Platinum winner, Lukie Bernstein of Bridgehampton Pilates

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Platinum winner, Lukie Bernstein of Bridgehampton Pilates

    M Stevens Roofing Co. Winner, John and Michelle Sullivan with owner Michael and Dawn Scrivano

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    M Stevens Roofing Co. Winner, John and Michelle Sullivan with owner Michael and Dawn Scrivano

    CrossFit Warrior Legion ownerr, Terri Davis was all smiles with her win

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    CrossFit Warrior Legion ownerr, Terri Davis was all smiles with her win

    Winner, Albee Rogers of Nomad Personal Training of East Hampton with husband Nick Lynch and son Conner along with in-laws, Tom and Jean Lynch

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Winner, Albee Rogers of Nomad Personal Training of East Hampton with husband Nick Lynch and son Conner along with in-laws, Tom and Jean Lynch

    Winner, Aleksandra Kardwell Founder of Hamptons Employment Agency

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Winner, Aleksandra Kardwell Founder of Hamptons Employment Agency

    Adam Realman, entertaining guests at the event

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Adam Realman, entertaining guests at the event

    Entertainer Adam Realman having fun with guest Marie Domenici

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Entertainer Adam Realman having fun with guest Marie Domenici

    Winners, Beach Dental Group

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Winners, Beach Dental Group

    Winners and owners, Bryan and Marissa Drago of Main Road Bisquit Company of Jamesport

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Winners and owners, Bryan and Marissa Drago of Main Road Bisquit Company of Jamesport

    Winners and guests enjoy the buffet dinner

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Winners and guests enjoy the buffet dinner

    Winners, David and Rachel Hersh owners of Cowfish & Rumba Restaurant

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Winners, David and Rachel Hersh owners of Cowfish & Rumba Restaurant

    Cancos Tile winner, Samantha Valva with boyfriend,Michael Fulfree

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Cancos Tile winner, Samantha Valva with boyfriend,Michael Fulfree

    Hugo and Lidia Rios winner of Hugo RiosLandscaping

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Hugo and Lidia Rios winner of Hugo RiosLandscaping

    Essential Chiropractic Winner of Westhampton, KJ Malone with wife, Jeannine Malone

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Essential Chiropractic Winner of Westhampton, KJ Malone with wife, Jeannine Malone

    The Dan's 60 Summers cover art

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    The Dan's 60 Summers cover art

    LI Kitties Animal Rescue of Speonk, winner, Sharon Ippolito with volunteer, Grace McCarthy

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    LI Kitties Animal Rescue of Speonk, winner, Sharon Ippolito with volunteer, Grace McCarthy

    Owners of The White Room Gallery of Bridgehampton Winners, Kat O'Neil and Andrea McCafferty

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Owners of The White Room Gallery of Bridgehampton Winners, Kat O'Neil and Andrea McCafferty

    Winner of Helecopter flight services, Eric Peterson with daughter, Tomi

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Winner of Helecopter flight services, Eric Peterson with daughter, Tomi

    Winner, Aleksandra Kardwell owner of Hamptons Employment Agency poses with Winner, Frederico Azevedo Founder of Unlimited Earth Care,Inc. of Bridgehampton

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Winner, Aleksandra Kardwell owner of Hamptons Employment Agency poses with Winner, Frederico Azevedo Founder of Unlimited Earth Care,Inc. of Bridgehampton

    Showing her awards, winner of Shock Ice Cream in Westhampton, Elyse Richman

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Showing her awards, winner of Shock Ice Cream in Westhampton, Elyse Richman

    Winner, Albee Rogers of Nomad Personal Training of East Hampton with husband Nick Lynch and son Conner

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Winner, Albee Rogers of Nomad Personal Training of East Hampton with husband Nick Lynch and son Conner

    Posing together, Winners Vinnie Alibrandi of Cutchogue Drugs and Rochelle Diamond of Barth Pharmacy

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Posing together, Winners Vinnie Alibrandi of Cutchogue Drugs and Rochelle Diamond of Barth Pharmacy

    Eric Feil, COO and Editorial Director at Dan's Hamptons Media, and Steven McKenna, CEO and Publisher of Dan's Hamptons Media

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Eric Feil, COO and Editorial Director at Dan's Hamptons Media, and Steven McKenna, CEO and Publisher of Dan's Hamptons Media

    CEO and Publisher Steven McKenna shows off the Dan's 60 Summers cover art

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    CEO and Publisher Steven McKenna shows off the Dan's 60 Summers cover art

    Guests peruse the silent auction

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Guests peruse the silent auction

    Guests peruse the silent auction

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Guests peruse the silent auction

    One of the many coveted silent auction items

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    One of the many coveted silent auction items
    Photos

    More Photos from Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Awards Party

    Let's give one more round of applause to those dedicated to making the East End the best place to live and to visit year-round.

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg

    Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Awards Party on Friday, November 2 was a night to behold. Winners of the various categories—from restaurants to pet services to the arts—were presented with awards signifying their immensely positive reputation on the East End, as voted on by readers like YOU. They enjoyed a buffet dinner, a photo booth, entertainment by Adam Realman and a night of dancing to the unbelievable performance that was Paul Mahos’s “Above and Beyond! A Galactic Journey of Legends.”

    RELATED: Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Awards Party and Celebration Concert Photo Gallery #1

    View all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

    Facebook Comments

    Show More

    Related Articles

    Ray Johnson Untitled Mailing with documents in background
    November 6, 2018
    1

    Buried Treasure: Guild Hall Unearths Ray Johnson’s Brilliance in Fall Show

    Soldier reunited with his daughter on a sunny day
    November 6, 2018
    53

    Treat a Vet to One of These Great East End Veterans Day 2018 Events

    Game of Thrones Army of the Dead - Caravan invading U.S. southern border
    November 5, 2018
    6

    Fiendish Caravan Lays Waste to U.S. Border: Watch Before You Vote!

    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best
    88

    Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Awards Party and Celebration Concert Photos