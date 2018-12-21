East End Kids Event Highlights: Christmas Weekend 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place over Christmas weekend, December 21–23, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

Owl Moon: Storytime with Melanie Meade

December 23, 10:30 a.m.

Children ages 4–10 are invited to come listen to a story/poem about a young girl and her father who go owling one winter’s night in search of the majestic and elusive great horned owl. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids. Fees include admission to the museum.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Cookies and Coloring and Trivia

December 21, 3 p.m.

High school students are invited to East Hampton Library’s Young Adults Room for a trifecta of fun. Eat tasty cookies, enjoy relaxing coloring and compete in an exciting game of trivia. Free.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Winter Crafting Class: Snowy Sock Owls

December 21, 4 p.m.

Tweens in grades 4–6 are invited to visit Westhampton Free Library for a chance to turn an unused sock into an adorable snowy owl toy. Recycling never looked so precious! Free.

Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Polar Express Screening

December 22, 2 p.m.

Kick off holiday break and get into the Christmas spirit by watching Polar Express at John Jermain Memorial Library. Popcorn will be provided. No registration required, but caregivers must attend with young children. Free.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Holiday Brunch with Santa

December 23, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Enjoy the holiday with a delicious brunch menu, a cookie decorating kit and a photo with Santa. Kids—and parents—are sure to have a blast. Call for reservations. Brunch is $40, kids $15.

Hotel Indigo, 1830 West Main Street, Route 25, Riverhead. 631-369-3325