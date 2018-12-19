North Fork Event Highlights: Christmas Weekend 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork over Christmas weekend, December 20–25, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Riverhead Holiday Light Show

December 20–25, 5–9 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday season in a new and exciting way, by driving through the largest light show in Suffolk County. Marvel at the magnificent castle, slithering sea serpent, patriotic ferry, festive poinsettias and biker Santa, all beautifully created with a rainbow of holiday lights. These dazzling displays and more are sure to wow the entire family. In the case of inclement weather, check the website for cancellations.

The show is approximately 20–25 minutes long. It’s open every day through December 29 and stays open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $23 and can be purchased online or at the entrance.

Riverhead Holiday Light Show, 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton. 631-201-5050, riverheadlightshow.com

Steve Palumbo & Gail Neuman Art Exhibition

December 20–23, 11:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

East End Arts presents an exquisite new art show at the Rosalie Dimon Gallery, located at Jamesport Manor Inn, featuring works by Steven Palumbo and Gail Neuman. Palumbo, inspired by Japanese chigiri-e, creates masterful paper collages, while Neuman expertly crafts wire sculptures out of metals and other media. Free admission, but reservations are advised.

Rosalie Dimon Gallery, 370 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-0500, jamesportmanor.com

ARF’s Winter Wonderland

December 22, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Join the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) for a cat and dog holiday adoption expo at PetSmart Lake Grove. All animals—mutts, purebreds, kittens and puppies—are neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated. If you already have a dog, be sure to bring them to meet their potential new family member. Free admission, adoption fees apply.

PetSmart Lake Grove, 3050 Middle Country Road, Nesconset. 631-537-0400 ext. 203, arfhamptons.org

Seiskaya Ballet’s The Nutcracker

December 20–23, times vary

One of Long Island’s most lavish productions of Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet returns to the Staller Center. Choreographed by the famous Valia Seiskaya, this spectacular show has been crafted by acclaimed artists from all over the world.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu

Off the Hook Exhibition

December 21–23, noon–7 p.m.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s latest exhibition showcases the artwork of Elaine Jensen Steele. She draws from her years as an avid surfer, as well as her travels around Southeast Asia, creating bright and colorful renderings of the spectra of aquatic creatures that populate our waters.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company Tasting Room/Gallery, 234 Carpenter Street, Greenport. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com