Hamptons Event Highlights: Christmas Weekend 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons over Christmas weekend, December 20–23, 2018.

HIFF Now Showing: Maria by Callas

December 22, 6 p.m.

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF)presents a special screening of Maria by Callas. Culled from a treasure trove of archival footage, interviews, rare live footage and personal Super 8 recordings, director Tom Volf creates a loving portrait of Callas through her own words, never losing sight of the woman behind the operatic voice. Tickets are $15. A second screening takes place on Saturday, December 29.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Light of the Ocean Exhibit

December 20–23, noon–6 p.m.

See the dynamic installation by Honduran artist Francisco Alvarado-Juárez, creating a magical marine environment with pathways through sand, seashells and other organic materials indigenous to the East End. Witness video projections of water and marine life, 30 of his large-scale acrylic paintings and thousands of repurposed painted paper bags. This exhibit must been seen—and smelled—to be believed. $5 suggested donation. The exhibit is on view through Sunday, December 30.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical

December 20–23, 7 p.m.

The Gateway performs the tale as old as time for families and Disney-lovers alike. This classic story follows Belle, a book-smart and adventurous young woman, and the Beast, a formerly dashing young prince cursed by an enchantress. If the Beast cannot learn to love and be loved in return, he and his household including Lumière, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts and Chip will be trapped forever under the spell. The show runs through Sunday, December 30 with matinees on select days.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-286-1313, thegateway.org

Meow Wolf: Origin Story Screening

December 21, 6 p.m.

Meow Wolf: Origin Story chronicles the jaw-dropping 10 year journey of an anarchic art collective into a multi-million dollar business. The tumultuous journey has yielded new ways of participating in culture and entertainment for not only these artists, but also for the people who engage in and are inspired by their work. Free with museum admission. Advance registration is encouraged.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Nature Walk at Morton Wildlife Refuge

December 22, 10 a.m.

Join the South Fork Natural History Museum for a refreshing walk through the Morton Wildlife Refuge in Noyack. This nature preserve is full of diverse animals and plants, which can be seen even during the colder months. Families and individuals will observe winter birds and learn how to identify several types of trees—with or without leaves. Registration is $15 and includes admission to the museum, kids $10.

Morton Wildlife Refuge, Register for location. 631-537-9735, sofo.org