What to Do

Hamptons Event Highlights: Christmas Weekend 2018

Out and about in the Hamptons.

Hamptons Living Team December 20, 2018
"Maria by Callas," Image: Courtesy Guild Hall

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons over Christmas weekend, December 20–23, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

RELATED: Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s at These East End Restaurants

EDITOR’S PICK
HIFF Now Showing: Maria by Callas
December 22, 6 p.m.

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF)presents a special screening of Maria by Callas. Culled from a treasure trove of archival footage, interviews, rare live footage and personal Super 8 recordings, director Tom Volf creates a loving portrait of Callas through her own words, never losing sight of the woman behind the operatic voice. Tickets are $15. A second screening takes place on Saturday, December 29.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Francisco Alvarado-JuÃ¡rez in from of
Francisco Alvarado-Juárez in from of “Light of the Ocean,” Image: Rahil Ashruff

Light of the Ocean Exhibit
December 20–23, noon–6 p.m.

See the dynamic installation by Honduran artist Francisco Alvarado-Juárez, creating a magical marine environment with pathways through sand, seashells and other organic materials indigenous to the East End. Witness video projections of water and marine life, 30 of his large-scale acrylic paintings and thousands of repurposed painted paper bags. This exhibit must been seen—and smelled—to be believed. $5 suggested donation. The exhibit is on view through Sunday, December 30.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Beauty and the Beast, Photo: Courtesy The Gateway
Beauty and the Beast, Photo: Courtesy The Gateway

Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical
December 20–23, 7 p.m.

The Gateway performs the tale as old as time for families and Disney-lovers alike. This classic story follows Belle, a book-smart and adventurous young woman, and the Beast, a formerly dashing young prince cursed by an enchantress. If the Beast cannot learn to love and be loved in return, he and his household including Lumière, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts and Chip will be trapped forever under the spell. The show runs through Sunday, December 30 with matinees on select days.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-286-1313, thegateway.org 

“Meow Wolf” poster, Image: Courtesy Parrish Art Museum

Meow Wolf: Origin Story Screening
December 21, 6 p.m.

Meow Wolf: Origin Story chronicles the jaw-dropping 10 year journey of an anarchic art collective into a multi-million dollar business. The tumultuous journey has yielded new ways of participating in culture and entertainment for not only these artists, but also for the people who engage in and are inspired by their work. Free with museum admission. Advance registration is encouraged.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Hand feeding sunflower seeds to a pair of chickadees
Photo: Nikolay Korzhov/123RF

Nature Walk at Morton Wildlife Refuge
December 22, 10 a.m.

Join the South Fork Natural History Museum for a refreshing walk through the Morton Wildlife Refuge in Noyack. This nature preserve is full of diverse animals and plants, which can be seen even during the colder months. Families and individuals will observe winter birds and learn how to identify several types of trees—with or without leaves. Registration is $15 and includes admission to the museum, kids $10.

Morton Wildlife Refuge, Register for location. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Hotel guest book or comments book and service bell at reception
December 20, 2018
31

Just Ask Mr. Sneiv: Guestbookgate Could Rock Hamptons Rental Market

Riverhead Holiday Light Show, Image: BOLD Broadcasting, LLC
December 19, 2018
77

North Fork Event Highlights: Christmas Weekend 2018

Beauty and the Beast, Photo: Courtesy The Gateway
December 18, 2018
278

Play Review: The Gateway’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Dereyk Patterson in his East Hampton studio
December 18, 2018
158

Master Craftsman: Dereyk Patterson, DP Knives, Fine Cutlery