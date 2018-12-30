Top 10 Hamptons Celebrity Music Moments of 2018

The East End is bursting with talent, we all knew that, but this year has proven the Golden Age of music is upon us. Funny, classic, powerful and poignant—here are the top 10 musical moments of 2018.

Jimmy Fallon Sings Holiday Parodies with Lin-Manuel Miranda

The old holiday songs have been done to death, but with the help of Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Fallon decided to turn all the best numbers of 2018 into festive seasonal songs. These new holiday classics won’t make you want to shove candy canes into your ears.

Paul McCartney Released Newest Album ‘Egypt Station’

The Beatles are long gone, but Paul McCartney is still sharing his music. Egypt Station, his first solo album since 2013, is incredible, according to both critics and fans.

Paul Simon Plays Surprise Show at Montauk Lighthouse

Paul Simon has never been more down to earth than the moment he returned to his hometown, Montauk, to perform at our famous lighthouse. He may be retiring from the big tours but maybe he’ll bless the Hamptons with a few more intimate concerts like this.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Release Surprise Album as the Carters

Not only did they wow audiences in their On the Run II tour, the power couple released a news surprise album this year, Everything is Love, utilizing the unfathomable talents of both stars. Additionally, there was a mysterious reference to Montauk in the secret song, “Salud.”

The Killers Play the Stephen Talkhouse

Although the band is not from the East End, it was quite the treat to have The Killers perform at Amagansett’s Stephen Talkhouse. Bringing their own flavor of rock and roll to the Hamptons.

Jimmy Buffett Performs “Margaritaville” on the View

As the saying goes, “You can’t beat the classics.” Jimmy Buffet proved that by performing perhaps his most famous song, “Margaritaville” to the ladies on the View, including Joy Behar.

Chris Martin Unveiled New single, Timbuktu with Cassper Nyovest and Stormzy

The Global Citizens Festival was the backdrop for Coldplay, under the name Los Unidades, when they released the single “Timbuktu.” They were a fitting opening actor for The Carters, who headlined the show. This new song is a collaboration between Martin, Cassper Nyovest and special guest Stormzy.

Jennifer Lopez Performs at the VMAs

Jennifer stole the show at the Video Music Awards with a powerful medley of all her best hits, including “Jenny from the Block.” No matter how much time passes, she continues to prove she still owns it.

Roger Waters Records New Album at Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

An interesting change of pace to say the least, but Waters took a break from his music and instead released a new interpretation of Igor Stravinsky’s theatrical work The Soldier’s Tale from1918.

Billy Joel Plays 100th Madison Square Garden Show

The Piano man himself, loves to play Madison Square Garden, and this year he reached his 100th milestone. Not only did his daughter and Lexis join him but his longtime friend Bruce Springsteen came on as a surprise guest.