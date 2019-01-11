East End Kids Event Highlights: January 11–15, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, January 11–15, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

The Mickmags Live: Free Rock and Comedy Concert

January 12, noon

Keith Maguire and Eric McCormack have combined their musical abilities to create an original children’s comedy rock group called The Mickmags! They are joined by Tom Pryor on drums, Cheerio the Mascot, and two smart aleck puppets who are always trying to steal the show. Prepare to be amazed by their strong vocals, musicality and hilarious lyrics. Free for families with children of all ages, but children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The snow date is January 26.

Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4762, riverheadlibrary.org

13 Weeks of Friday Flicks: Bucket List

January 11, 1 p.m.

This winter, the Southold Free Library hosts an incredible movie series for young adults and teens at the Southold Presbyterian Church. This week’s film is the 2008 dramedy Bucket List (PG-13, 97 min), starring Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman as two terminally ill men seeking new adventures before it’s too late. Refreshments will be provided.

Southold Presbyterian Church, 53100 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Hot Cocoa and Books

January 12, 2 p.m.

Kids in grades 3–5 are invited to join their peers for a book discussion about One Crazy Summer by Rita Garcia-Williams. Children who haven’t read the book can pick up a copy prior to the meeting. Anyone who wants to get a jump start on February’s book discussion can read Absolutely Almost by Lisa Graff. Advance registration is required for each meeting. Free admission.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Amerikids

January 14, 4–7 pm.

The Southampton Youth Bureau’s Amerikids program is an opportunity for young children in grades K–4 to make new friends, learn social skills and bullying prevention, do homework, arts and crafts, have snacks, play games and much more. The program meets every Monday. Free admission.

The Drop Spot, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Socrates Café

January 15, 3:30 p.m.

Join other high school students to talk about hot topics and life’s burning questions. This is not a debate or an attempt to change anyone’s point of view, but a chance for philosophical conversation. No preparation is necessary, just come with an open mind and a friendly attitude. Coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be served. Free admission.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org