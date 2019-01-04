North Fork Event Highlights: January 4–6, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, January 4–6, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Ruben Sings Luther

January 6, 7:30 p.m

American Idol–winning, three-time platinum record–selling, Grammy-nominated singer Ruben Studdard performs the music of the legendary Luther Vandross in an homage for the ages. Everything from vocals to wardrobe to lighting will be meticulously recreated to give off the illusion of a Vandross revival. Bar and restaurant open at 6 p.m. Tickets $65–$75.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Winter Walk

January 4, 9:30 a.m.

Meet at the Library’s Feather Hill location prepared for a refreshing walk. Come stretch your muscles and get a dose of fresh air as the group follows the walkways around Southold Village. Upon returning to the library, step inside for a hot beverage among friends. This event recurs every Friday. Free admission.

Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Small Bites Exhibition

January 4–6, noon–5 p.m.

Juried by professional commercial photographer Jim Lennon, 52 pieces by 26 national photographic artists have been selected for the sixth annual small works exhibition. Each highlights a unique take on the food theme, including representational, abstract and conceptual images, still-lifes and more. The exhibition is on view through Monday, January 21. Free admission.

Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Black & White and in Color Discussion

January 5, 1 p.m.

The Friends’ Photography Club presents a review of their best camerawork. All are welcome—especially photography lovers—to the open discussion and club member meet and greet. The exhibition runs in the Overton Gallery through February 27. Free admission.

Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Lecture by Master Bee Keeper Chris Kelly

January 5, 7 p.m.

Local master beekeeper Chris Kelly will present a one-hour lecture on the basics of beekeeping. Topics covered will include equipment selection, hive placement, purchasing bees and a brief overview of the beekeeping calendar year. Stargazing will follow the presentation—weather permitting. Tickets should be purchased in advance: suggested donation $5, kids $3.

Custer Institute & Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org