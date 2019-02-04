Super Bowl LIII showcased some big-time players, and we’re not talking about the victorious New England Patriots. On February 3, Bridgehamptonite Sarah Jessica Parker revived her fan-favorite Sex and the City character in a Stella Artois ad and Amagansett resident Scarlett Johansson and East Hampton’s Robert Downey Jr. appeared in a gripping teaser for Avengers: Endgame.

In the Stella Artois commercial, Parker, as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw, walks into a bar and orders a beer instead of her signature Cosmopolitan cocktail. Her order shocks the waitstaff, causing a chain reaction that leads to a lot of broken plates and pots on fire. Things get even stranger when Jeff Bridges comes in as “The Dude” from unforgettable Coen Brothers classic The Big Lebowski and orders the same thing instead of his signature “Caucasian,” aka White Russian.

This campaign goes beyond a funny take on established characters: It’s part of the Stella Artois Pour it Forward campaign with water.org. In short: More beers purchased equals more water given to people in developing countries. While its been more than 20 years since Parker has portrayed her beloved character, she’s thrilled to bring Carrie back for such a cause. “It is my hope that these two worlds colliding will inspire people everywhere to switch up their drink for a Stella and join us in helping end the global water crisis,” she said.

Choosing the Super Bowl to air the ad was a smart move on water.org co-founder Matt Damon‘s part. “Our partnership with Stella Artois has enabled us to help millions,” Damon said. “By bringing the global water crisis to a stage as big as the Super Bowl—and with a little support from friends like Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker—we hope to reach even more.”

While Damon used his ad spot for charity (and to sell beer), Marvel spent that precious airtime to build hype for the next Avengers movie. In the mere 30-second teaser, fans see glimpses of the Avengers preparing to assemble for the biggest battle of their lives. Only time will tell if Tony Stark (Downey), Black Widow (Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Ant-Man (Hamptons visitor Paul Rudd), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Thor (Hamptons visitor Chris Hemsworth) War Machine (Don Cheadle) and The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) survive the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin). The thrilling conclusion hits theaters nationwide on Friday, April 26.