Hamptons Celebrity Twitter Feed: Jimmy Buffett, Martha Stewart and More

Celebrities love Twitter. Martha Stewart and Jimmy Fallon do a classic “prom pose” at the Time 100 Gala, Paris Hilton is a boss, Jimmy Buffett is a man on a mission and more.
It’s Prom Season! Here I am with Jimmy Fallon practicing our “prom pose” on the #Time100Gala red carpet. https://t.co/kLPz8cljX9 Take a look! @accessonline
— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) April 25, 2019
A present-day #TBT pic.twitter.com/3JykILOiN4
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 25, 2019
Rehearsals. #TheManTheMusicTheShow pic.twitter.com/4OM5hWXzui
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 26, 2019
He asked me, “What’s your favorite position?” I said “CEO.” 👑 #BossBabe pic.twitter.com/68Ss3ZFlB6
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) April 22, 2019
We surprised a random bar in NY with a free happy hour courtesy of @GreyGoose and I attempted to stir a drink with a paper straw #GreyGoosePartner #LiveVictoriously pic.twitter.com/R6pQHZwzmG
— Colin Jost (@ColinJost) April 18, 2019
Alittle dinner with ladies at @neimanmarcus is always a good idea @_HudsonYardsNYC #hudsonyardsnyc Dress Website: https://t.co/jx0YyJmVae pic.twitter.com/6i4ArAJDnh
— Sonja Morgan (@SonjatMorgan) April 26, 2019
when you absolutely, positively have to be there on time! 💪💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/TxfGTB4l0y
— Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) April 25, 2019
Sunshine is the best medicine! ☀️🌊☀️#Sunshine #Florida #SpringBreak #BeachDay pic.twitter.com/acaqfzV17k
— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) April 23, 2019