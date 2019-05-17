East End Kids Event Highlights: May 17–18, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, May 17–18, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Retro Gaming

Friday, May 17, 3:45 p.m.

Nintendo is well-known by people of all ages for its colorful cast of characters, but many younger audiences have never played the founding games of these iconic mascots. Kids in grades 7–12 are invited to find out where Yoshi, Little Mac, Ness, Fox McCloud, Captain Falcon and more got their start by spending the afternoon playing the Super Nintendo Classic. Free admission.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Free Family Movie Night: Peter Rabbit

Friday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.

Summer Movie Nights at South Bay Bible Church begins with Peter Rabbit. The film focuses on Peter Rabbit and his three sisters, who enjoy spending their peaceful days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden, until McGregor’s relative moves in and sets out to banish the rabbits from the premises. The movie screening and refreshments are free.

South Bay Bible Church, 578 Montauk Highway, East Moriches. southbaychurchli.org

Stewardship Day at the Farm

Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m.

Join the Peconic Land Trust for this annual workday at the farm. Work side by side with Farm Director Layton Guenther, and move tender seedlings into the fertile soils at the farm. Help your children gain new appreciation for tasty fresh vegetables as they dig in the earth and plant this year’s vegetable and herb crops. Free admission.

Quail Hill Farm, 660 Old Stone Highway, Amagansett. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Herbal Workshop: Full Moon Flower Essences

Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m.

Parents with children ages five and up are invited to find out the difference between a flower essence and an essential oil. Explore how to create and use flower essences, and uncover how the moon influences our plant remedies. The materials fee is $65.

Marders, 120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3700, marders.com

Science Saturdays Workshop: Molecular Gastronomy

Saturday, May 18, 2 p.m.

Explore the molecular nature of matter with the production of a tasty, crystallized concoction known as ice cream! Admission to the museum is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org