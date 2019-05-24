East End Kids Event Highlights: Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place over Memorial Day weekend, May 24–27, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Star Hose Company Carnival

Friday, May 24–Monday, May 27, 5–11 p.m.

The Greenport Fire Department Star Hose Company No. 3 presents its annual carnival at the Polo Grounds on Moore’s Lane. Enjoy games, rides, food and pay-one-price specials all weekend long. A grand fireworks display is scheduled for Saturday night at 10 p.m. The fireworks rain date is Sunday night at 10 p.m. Free admission.

Polo Grounds, Moore’s Lane, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Explore and Play

Friday, May 24, 10:30 a.m.

Caregivers with children up to age four are invited to meet and explore the Children’s Department with friends. Read stories, do crafts and play with a wide variety of toys and games. No registration required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Connect Kids to Parks: Marine Debris in Our Environment

Saturday, May 25, 11 a.m.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) is partnering with Orient State Park to educate and empower kids to create positive impacts on their marine environment and its wildlife. Participate in an educational beach clean up to learn how the local marine environment is harmed by marine debris such as littered straws, plastic bottles and ghost fishing gear. Learn how to help save marine wildlife by monitoring East End beaches. Free.

Orient Beach State Park, Route 25, Orient. 631-317-0030, amseas.org

Science Saturdays Workshop: Under Sea Adventurers

Saturday, May 25, 2 p.m.

Learn about the plants, animals and other organisms that make the ocean their home. Participants will make a fun, edible mini-aquarium to take home. Museum admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Herb Thyme for Kids: Crowns and Wands

Sunday, May 26, 1 p.m.

Kids will use a variety of materials to create magical crowns and wands. A $25 registration fee covers all materials. Space is limited, so reserve your spot by phone or by emailing info@marders.com.

Marders Nursery, 120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3700, marders.com