North Fork Event Highlights: Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork over Memorial Day weekend, May 23–27, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Sal “The Voice” Supper Club

Friday, May 24, 8 p.m.

Known as the 20-year-old college student who took the nation by storm on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Sal Valentinetti’s flawless vocals, larger-than-life personality and heart of gold have rocketed him to stardom. In a rare pairing, he’ll be joined by the popular 18-piece New Millennium Orchestra for a night of elegant music and fun. Tickets are $60.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Memorial Day Weekend at Harbes

Saturday, May 25–Monday, May 27, 1–5 p.m.

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend on the North Fork with three free concerts performed by a different local musician each day. Featured acts include Rorie Kelly, Dan Donnelly and Nico Padden. The Wine Barn will be open for adults, and the Barnyard Adventure is sure to be a big hit with the kids.

Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Space & Color Reception

Saturday, May 25, 4–7 p.m.

William Ris Gallery presents an exquisite collection of works by Karl H. Szekielda through Father’s Day, June 16. Born in Germany and a longtime resident of Hampton Bays, Szekielda spent years studying science and now infuses elements of science into his paintings and three-dimensional montages. Meet him at the opening reception on May 25. Free admission.

William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Muddy Princess All Women’s 5K

Sunday, May 26, 7 a.m.–4 p.m.

Women of all ages are invited to challenge themselves to a 5K obstacle mud run for The Breast Cancer Charities of America’s iGoPink. The venue opens at 7 a.m. for registration with the first wave starting at 8 a.m. and continuing every 20 minutes through the day. Registration is $79–$119 and includes a finisher’s medal and goodie bag. Spectators welcome.

Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton. muddyprincess.com

Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival

Sunday, May 26, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Join East End Arts for the 23rd annual Memorial Day weekend street painting event. Bring the whole family to downtown Riverhead for a day of chalk drawings, live music, theater performances, live music, arts and crafts vendors, concessions and children’s activities. Street painting squares may be purchased for $20. The rain date is Monday, May 27.

Outside East End Arts, East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org