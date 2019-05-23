Dan's North ForkWhat to Do

North Fork Event Highlights: Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Out and about on the North Fork.

Dan's North Fork Team May 23, 2019
Sal Valentinetti, Photo: Jordin Althaus/NBC
Sal Valentinetti performing on "America's Got Talent," Photo: Jordin Althaus/NBCUniversal

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork over Memorial Day weekend, May 23–27, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Sal “The Voice” Supper Club
Friday, May 24, 8 p.m.

Known as the 20-year-old college student who took the nation by storm on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Sal Valentinetti’s flawless vocals, larger-than-life personality and heart of gold have rocketed him to stardom. In a rare pairing, he’ll be joined by the popular 18-piece New Millennium Orchestra for a night of elegant music and fun. Tickets are $60.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Memorial Day Weekend at Harbes, Photo: Courtesy Harbes Family Farm
Memorial Day Weekend at Harbes, Photo: Courtesy Harbes Family Farm

Memorial Day Weekend at Harbes
Saturday, May 25–Monday, May 27, 1–5 p.m.

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend on the North Fork with three free concerts performed by a different local musician each day. Featured acts include Rorie Kelly, Dan Donnelly and Nico Padden. The Wine Barn will be open for adults, and the Barnyard Adventure is sure to be a big hit with the kids.

Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Art by Karl H. Szekielda, Image: Courtesy William Ris Gallery
Art by Karl H. Szekielda, Image: Courtesy William Ris Gallery

Space & Color Reception
Saturday, May 25, 4–7 p.m.

William Ris Gallery presents an exquisite collection of works by Karl H. Szekielda through Father’s Day, June 16. Born in Germany and a longtime resident of Hampton Bays, Szekielda spent years studying science and now infuses elements of science into his paintings and three-dimensional montages. Meet him at the opening reception on May 25. Free admission.

William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Participants in the
Photo: Marcogovel/123RF

Muddy Princess All Women’s 5K
Sunday, May 26, 7 a.m.–4 p.m.

Women of all ages are invited to challenge themselves to a 5K obstacle mud run for The Breast Cancer Charities of America’s iGoPink. The venue opens at 7 a.m. for registration with the first wave starting at 8 a.m. and continuing every 20 minutes through the day. Registration is $79–$119 and includes a finisher’s medal and goodie bag. Spectators welcome.

Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton. muddyprincess.com

Art from the annual Mosaic Street Painting Festival, Photo: A. Graziano Photography, Courtesy East End Arts
Art from the annual Mosaic Street Painting Festival, Photo: A. Graziano Photography, Courtesy East End Arts

Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival
Sunday, May 26, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Join East End Arts for the 23rd annual Memorial Day weekend street painting event. Bring the whole family to downtown Riverhead for a day of chalk drawings, live music, theater performances, live music, arts and crafts vendors, concessions and children’s activities. Street painting squares may be purchased for $20. The rain date is Monday, May 27.

Outside East End Arts, East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Sag Harbor Cinema before the fire, Photo: Oliver Peterson
May 23, 2019
12

Sag Harbor Cinema Sign Lights Up Main Street on Memorial Day Weekend

Iced coffee with paper straw
May 22, 2019
78

Chill Out with Four Unique North Fork Summer Coffees

jam jars
May 22, 2019
73

Keepin’ It Fresh This Summer at East End Farmers Markets

Danâs RosÃ© SoirÃ©e crowd 2018
May 22, 2019
74

Hamptons Event Highlights: Memorial Day Weekend 2019