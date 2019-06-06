North Fork Event Highlights: June 7–9, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, June 7–9, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Will Sing For Food Vineyard Jam 2019

Saturday, June 8, 6 p.m.

Join Clovis Point in raising money for Long Island Cares’ Harry Chapin Food Bank at a fun concert event. A Taco Loco food truck will be on the premises serving up fresh tacos, nachos, hamburgers, hot dogs and more. Shop jewelry by Joanna Valentine and art by Carter Johnson Martin. Tickets are available for $20 in advance, and $25 at the door.

Clovis Point, 1935 Main Road, Laurel. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Greenport Village First Fridays Art Walk

Friday, June 7, 6–9 p.m.

The monthly art walk returns for another exciting season, featuring six dedicated art spaces and 12 partner businesses that will stay open extra late to accommodate a wide range of activities, including artists talks, open mics and special discounts. An informative brochure, featuring an illustrated walking tour map is available at each of the participating businesses.

Various Greenport locations, Main and Front Streets, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Robby Krieger of The Doors

Friday, June 7, 8 p.m.

The one and only Robby Krieger, lead guitarist of The Doors, performs at Riverhead’s historic Suffolk Theater. One of Rolling Stones’ Top 100 guitarists of all time, Krieger is known for writing hits like “Light My Fire” and “Roadhouse Blues.” The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum per table. Tickets are $ 65–$69.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

All That Has Been: Our Roots Revealed Reception

Saturday, June 8, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the opening of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s 2019 exhibition with libations, hors d’oeuvres and a discussion with Dr. Stephen Mrozowski. Guests will examine the three cultures that came together when Sylvester Manor was established on Shelter Island in 1651—the indigenous Manhansett Tribe, European businessmen and African slaves. Tickets are $50.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

2nd Annual Big Rig Truck Show

Sunday, June 9, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Check out an exciting display of big rig trucks, in conjunction with the Long Island Chapter American Historical Truck Association. Straight and semi trucks, antique and current—it’s all here. Bring your own truck to show it off! The big rig entrance fee is $10, and general admission is $5. Food will be available on site, and no alcohol is allowed.

Long Island Antique Power Association, 5951 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-882-7378, liapa.com