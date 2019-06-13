WHBPAC Is Brimming with Stars and Stellar Entertainment This Weekend

Summer is in full swing at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC), with comedians, Broadway stars and musicians of every genre gracing the stage each weekend.

This particular weekend, June 15–16, is brimming with diverse and entertaining events, beginning on Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. with a performance by super-duo Peter Asher and Jeremy Clyde. These storied musicians rose to fame as members of wildly popular musical partnerships, known simply as Peter & Gordon and Chad & Jeremy. As legends of the British Invasion, the two have a combined 30 Billboard chart hits under their belt.

At 4 p.m. on June 16, WHBPAC welcomes Notre Dame football legend and inspiration for the 1993 film Rudy, Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger. Ruettiger’s appearance comes after this year’s Emmy Award–winning documentary The Walk On, which delves into his incredible football story. The sports icon will speak on his early life, obstacles and his time as one of Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish. On Monday, June 17, he will join New York Mets veteran Art Shamsky in WHBPAC’s annual golf tournament at the Westhampton Country Club.

Singer-songwriter and Broadway actress Morgan James will round out the weekend with a musical performance at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. James is a rising star, having recently played Jesus Christ in an all-female production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and has had great success with albums covering Joni Mitchel and D’Angelo. James is poised to enjoy similar success with her latest venture to cover the Beatles’ White Album, having been hailed by the New York Times as “A phenomenal talent whose feel for classic soul music is bone deep.”

Limited tickets to WHBPAC’s exciting weekend events are available for purchase at whbpac.org.