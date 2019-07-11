Hamptons Event Highlights: July 11–14, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, July 11–14, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Hamptons Greek Festival

July 11–July 14, 4–11 p.m.

This annual celebration honors the very best food, crafts, music and dancing that Greek culture has to offer. Children will have a blast at the kids’ carnival, featuring carnival rides, games and bouncy houses. Try your luck at an unbelievable raffle, where first prize is your choice between a Fiat convertible or $20,000 cash. Sunday hours are noon–9 p.m.

Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 111 Saint Andrew’s Road, Southampton. 631-283-6169, hamptonsgreekfestival.com

Fridays at Five with Patrick Radden Keefe

Friday, July 12, 5 p.m.

Patrick Radden Keefe, author of Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland, will speak at the first of Hampton Library’s 2019 Fridays at Five events. Hosted for more than 30 years, the series is a Hamptons’ mainstay and brings together leading authors and book lovers for readings, thoughtful discussions and book signings. Tickets are $20.

Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

LTV’s Super Salon Comedy Benefit

Friday, July 12, 6 p.m.

LTV, an East End public access television station, is celebrating summer with a celebrity lineup of comedians, a stellar host committee, a locally-sourced cocktail hour and a live auction. Featured acts include Rolling Stone’s “First Lady of Standup Comedy” Elayne Boosler, Michele Balan, Bill McCuddy and others. All proceeds go toward expanding LTV. Tickets $100, VIP $150.



LTV Studio, 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

On The Water and In The Field Party

Friday, July 12, 6 p.m.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program’s On the Water and In the Field show educates the public on current projects, issues and research pertaining to the local marine environment. After the screening, guests will mingle with Cornell Cooperative Extension staff and collaborators while enjoying a raw bar, Castello di Borghese wine and passed hors d’oeuvres. Free admission.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

BNB Hamptons Youth Triathlon

Saturday, July 13, 7:30 a.m.

The Hamptons Youth Triathlon, designed with safety in mind, challenges youth ages 10–17 to an open water swim in shallow water, a bike ride through a mostly flat path and a run on a closed course. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Noyack-Long Beach Road and continues north through North Haven. Funds raised benefit i-tri.

Triathlon starting zone, 1001 Noyack-Long Beach Road, Noyack. itrigirls.org/youth-triathlon

Art in the Park

July 13 & July 14, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The Southampton Artists Association’s 19th annual outdoor exhibition showcases paintings, drawings, watercolors, photographs sculpture, mixed media works and more by many brilliant local artists. Find hundreds of tasteful and bold pieces for sale, and pick one out for your home or office. Free admission.

Agawam Park, 23 Main Street, Southampton. southamptonartists.org

Maria Bacardi’s Duele Album Premiere

Sunday, July 14, 8 p.m.

In their newly released album, Duele (It Hurts), Maria Bacardi, Grammy Award–winner David Oquendo and Edgaro Gonzalez have fused classic romantic Cuban boleros with up-swing contemporary rhythms. Accompanied by a 10-piece acoustic band, this concert makes for a thrilling way to benefit Project MOST. Tickets are $32–$100.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org