North Fork Event Highlights: July 26–28, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, July 26–28, 2019.

EDITOR’S PICK

Paddle Battle Water Race

Saturday, July 27, 8:30 a.m.

The Riverhead Foundation challenges paddlers to venture out into Peconic River with two races for kayaks and paddleboards. The recreational 2.5-mile race takes novice racers on a lap around Colonel’s Island, while the competitive 5-mile race requires expert paddlers to complete two laps around the course. Proceeds help NY Marine Rescue save turtles.

Peconic Riverfront Park, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. paddlebattleli.com

Mamma Mia! Live

July 26–July 27, 8 p.m.

See the jukebox musical that took the world by storm, featuring the greatest hits of legendary Swedish pop rock band ABBA. The feel-good show tells the story of a young woman who invites three mysterious men to her wedding, hoping to learn which one is her birth father. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum per table. Tickets are $49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NFEC Paddle What’s Left

Saturday, July 27, 8 a.m.

Join the North Fork Environmental Council (NFEC) for the imperative Paddle What’s Left kayaking and shorebird sighting fundraiser event. Meet up at the Eagle’s Neck Paddling booth at Orient Beach State Park to receive your kayak for the event. Registration is $40, and all interested should RSVP to office@nfec1.org. Proceeds help NFEC raise awareness of North Fork environmental issues.

Orient Beach State Park, 40,000 Main Road, Orient. nfec1.org/paddle-whats-left

Art, Antiques and Craft Fair

July 27–July 28, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Southold Historical Society partners with the Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild to present a fabulous fair with myriad vendors selling fine art, antiques, pottery, photography, handmade crafts, vintage treasures and more. Bring the whole family for some summertime shopping fun while directly supporting these local nonprofits. Admission is $5.

Southold Historical Society Museum Complex, 55200 Main Road, Southold. southoldhistoricalsociety.org

Kerry Kearney with the Unsung Heroes

Sunday, July 28, 5 p.m.

Hear Kerry Kearney, a blues man and slide guitar master, work his instrument to limits that amaze even the most seasoned musicians. Bring a blanket, beach chair and a picnic basket down to the Creekside Lawn for a beautiful evening of music, dancing and good times. Food trucks and beverages will also be available. Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $35.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org