East End Kids Event Highlights: August 10–11, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, August 10–11, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race

Saturday, August 10, 10:30 a.m.

Join in the fun of this annual family cardboard boat race. Divisions include youth, single riders, groups and outlaw races. Participants must register online for $10 per boat. Race day check-in begins at 9 a.m. And make sure to cheer for your favorite when Riverhead and Southampton Town supervisors go head to head. Free admission.

Peconic Riverfront Park, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-7600, riverheadchamber.com

Family Fun! “Shababa” with Rebecca Schoffer & Her Puppets

Saturday, August 10, 9:30 a.m.

Join Rebecca Schoffer of Shababa, and her puppets, for a playful and soulful Shabbat celebration for the whole family. Through creative prayer, meaningful sing-a-longs and joyful Jewish rituals, Rebecca engages everyone, from babies to grandparents. You bring the family, we will bring the challah, grape juice and great tunes. This musical performance is geared towards children ages 0–6, but people all ages, regardless of religious affiliation, are welcome to attend.

Jewish Center of the Hamptons, 44 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-9858, jcoh.org



Science Saturday Workshop: Physics of Toys

Saturday, August 10, 2 p.m.

Experience physics in action through hands-on activities and demonstrations using familiar and old-fashioned toys. Students experiment with the forces of gravity and inertia by observing and manipulating materials, forming and testing their own hypothesis. An understanding of conservation of energy along with kinetic and potential energy is achieved when students make their own toy to take home. Museum admission is $10, and the instructor-led course fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org



Birds of Prey at Marders

Sunday, August 11, 1 p.m.

Meet and learn about local birds of prey in a special demonstration. This is a unique opportunity to see these amazing creatures up close, so don’t miss out. Free admission.

Marders Nursery, 120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3700, marders.com

Jill Mangel Weisfeld Reads with Riley

Sunday, August 11, 2–5:30 p.m.

Author Jill Weisfeld and her therapy dog Riley will read and sign copies of her new book Riley the Retriever Wants a New Job as part of The Children’s Fair in East Hampton. The book follows Riley in his search for a more meaningful job than being a retriever. Jill and Riley regularly visit schools and nursing homes to share their story and teach the community about working dogs. Free admission.

East Hampton Library Children’s Fair Grounds, 555 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org