East End Kids Event Highlights: August 2–5, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, August 2–5, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

10th Annual Drive-In Movies: Shazam!

Monday, August 5, 6:30 p.m.

Join the Southampton Chamber of Commerce for their annual drive-in movie series at Coopers Beach. This week’s film is the 2019 DC Comics superhero flick Shazam!, which explores what would happen if a teenage boy was given the power to turn into a superhuman adult whenever he wants to. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie starts at dark. $50 per car.

Coopers Beach, 268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. southamptonchamber.com

Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse Outdoor Screening

Friday, August 2, 8:30 p.m.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie, introduce moviegoers to Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. Arrive early to participate in trivia and to purchase refreshments and picnic meals from the Thyme Truck. And don’t forget to bring chairs and blankets to this free outdoor screening.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Summer Family “Fun-raiser”

Saturday, August 3, 11 a.m.



The Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center holds its annual fundraiser, featuring plenty of fun for the whole family. Enjoy live music, food trucks, games and much more. Admission is free, but activities require tickets.

Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center, Gingerbread Lane Extension, East Hampton. 631-324-5560, ewecc.org

Family Faire: Stepping Back In Time with Old-Fashion Games and Crafts

Saturday, August 3, 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy a family evening with an artisanal dinner, drinks, live music, a cake and a raffle. Make your own jump rope, dye a beautiful macrame wall-hanging, grind and take home some flour, create a corn silk doll and play old fashion games and more. Proceeds from the evening go towards Sag Harbor’s certified Waldorf school, Our Sons and Daughters School. Advance tickets are $75, $25 for kids, and tickets at the door are $100, $50 for kids.

Jackson Carriage House, 129 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-725-1520, oursonsanddaughters.org

Paddle the Pond

Monday, August 5, 2 p.m.

Explore Old Ice Pond via kayak or canoe during a self-guided paddle, or join up with a Quogue Wildlife Refuge educator to learn about the history, flora and fauna. Find various species of freshwater fish, turtles and birds on a scavenger hunt. Reservations and pre-payment are required, as space is limited. Registration is $20, $15 for kids. This program is weather dependent.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org