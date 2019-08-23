Dan's North ForkWhat to Do

East End Kids Event Highlights: August 24–August 27, 2019

Five fun things for children and teens to do this weekend.

Dan's Hamptons Living Team August 23, 2019
Madoo Paint Club, Photo: Courtesy Mannix Studio of Art
Madoo Paint Club, Photo: Courtesy Mannix Studio of Art

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, August 24–August 27, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Madoo Paint Club
Tuesday, August 27, 1:30 p.m.

Each week preteens to adults congregate at the beautiful Madoo Conservancy to discover and learn a new painting technique and a little history about a well-known local artist who used it. This week’s class is all about Sagaponack’s Robert Dash, founder of Madoo. Registration is $35.

Madoo Conservancy, 618 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio/madoo-paint-club

Story Time with Nina Ross
Saturday, August 24, 10 a.m. 

Local author Nina Ross hosts an extra special story time at Hampton Library. Join her for a reading of her book Montauk Has a Very Hungry Shark! The book will be available to purchase and signatures after the reading. Free admission.

Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Cinderella in the Wild West Puppet Show
Saturday, August 24, 11 a.m.

Robert Rogers Puppets presents an all-American version of the famous fairytale. Cindy Lou lives on a ranch, where she’s learned the skills of roping cattle and riding horses. Instead of a Fairy Godmother, she relies on the help of a Native American spirit guide. And instead of dancing at the Prince’s Ball, she competes in a rodeo on the back of a bucking bronco. Tickets are $15–$20.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Connect Kids to Parks: Marine Debris in Our Environment
Saturday, August 24, 11 a.m.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) and Orient State Park have teamed up to educate and empower kids to create positive impacts on their marine environment. Participate in an educational beach cleanup to learn how the local marine environment is harmed by marine debris such as littered straws, plastic bottles and ghost fishing gear. Free admission.

Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. 631-317-0030, amseas.org

Science Saturday Workshop: States of Matter “Phlubber”
Saturday, August 24, 2 p.m.

Back by popular demand! Explore states of matter in a creative lab setting. Learn about solids, liquids and gases. Children will make polymer ”Phlubber” to take home. Museum Admission is $10, and the instructor led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

