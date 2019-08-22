Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, August 24–August 25, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Sound to Bay 5K & 10K

Sunday August 25, 9 a.m.

Jamesport Fire Department is hosting two races beginning and ending at South Jamesport Beach. After the 7 a.m. registration, all 5K racers will journey through the hamlet of South Jamesport before routing back to where they started, while 10K runners will be bussed to Iron Pier Beach, where they’ll set a course back to the starting line. Pre-registration is $25; $30 on race day.

South Jamesport Beach, Town Beach Road, Jamesport. elitefeats.com/upcoming

Hallockville Country Fair & Craft Show

August 24 & 25, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Come celebrate the rich folk arts and agricultural traditions of the North Fork community in a true old-fashioned country fair atmosphere. Hallockville’s biggest fundraiser of the year features more than 50 artisan vendors, craft demonstrations, live music, livestock displays and more. Rain or shine. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for kids and $20 for families of four.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

North Fork Art District Tour

Sunday, August 25, noon

Immerse yourself in an eclectic selection of artworks from contemporary local artists as you explore a trio of galleries—Alex Ferrone Gallery in Cutchogue, William Ris Gallery in Jamesport and Hector DeCordova Studio in Greenport. Conclude the artful day at the Director’s Dinner and live art auction at A Lure Restaurant in Southold. Tickets are $135.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue; 1291 Main Road, Jamesport; 538 Main Street, Greenport. northforknow.org

The Fisherman’s Wife—Stephanie Villani

Sunday, August 25, 1 p.m.

Enjoy a talk and book signing by Mattituck businesswoman, cook and storyteller Stephanie Villani, author of The Fisherman’s Wife: Sustainable Recipes and Salty Stories. The book draws on Villani’s many years of experience with the fishing industry, in cooking locally caught seafood and as co-owner of Blue Moon Fish alongside her husband. Free admission.

Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov/parks/181

Creekside Concert: Los Hacheros

Sunday, August 25, 5 p.m.

Los Hacheros revive classic Spanish folkloric styles and combine them with Bomba, a fiery rhythm from the mountains of Puerto Rico. Bring a blanket, chair and picnic basket down to the Creekside Lawn for a beautiful evening of music, dancing and good times. Food trucks and beverages will be available. Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $35.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Folk Icons: Peter Yarrow & Melanie Safka

Sunday, August 25, 7:30 p.m.

Two of folk music’s most esteemed and legendary names join together for one magical night in downtown Riverhead with special guests! Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary shares the stage with Woodstock alumna Melanie for a once-in-a-lifetime folk performance. Tickets are $65, and there is a $10 dining minimum. The restaurant and bar open at 6 p.m.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com