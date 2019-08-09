Gwenyth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck Finally Ready to Move in Together

Amagansett’s Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband of (almost) one year, Brad Falchuk, have announced they plan to move in together this month. With both having children from previous marriages, they decided to allow their families to adjust to the new dynamic before placing them all under one roof. Paltrow and her former husband Chris Martin finalized their divorce in 2016 after a “conscious uncoupling.” The two have a notoriously amicable relationship focused on co-parenting their two children Apple and Moses. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Paltrow explained, “We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle.”

Paltrow and Falchuk, who have jokingly called themselves the “Faltrows” tied the knot in the Hamptons last September, holding their rehearsal dinner at Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld’s home in East Hampton. A year after Paltrow stunned in a floor length Valentino dress, she and Falchuk have finally decided their families are ready to make the transition to cohabitation.

While it may seem strange that the two were not already living together, it is possible that Paltrow and Falchuk are onto something. To become a married spouse, step-parent and roommate in one move is quite the life change. Taking a period to adjust to each of those new roles at a time only seems appropriate. In fact, couples across the country are making transitions into and out of cohabitation. While moving in together may seem the natural companion to a wedding, the concept of “sleep divorce,” wherein couples sleep in separate beds or even rooms, has been lauded by experts as a potential relationship saver which alleviates stress, persistent disagreements or fatigue and is growing in popularity.

This decision to wait before living together was admirably cognizant of how challenging the adjustment to a new family dynamic can be for parents and children alike. Best wishes to the “Faltrows!”