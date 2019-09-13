East End Kids Event Highlights: September 14–September 15, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, September 14–September 15, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Family Fun Day and Rubber Duckie Race

Saturday, September 14, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Hampton Bays Civic Association’s annual fundraiser presents a fun-filled day for the whole family at Cowfish Restaurant in Hampton Bays. Activities include face painting, a bouncy castle, auctions, a magician, live music and, of course, the exciting Rubber Duckie Race. Tickets are $5, or $15 for a family.

Cowfish Restaurant, 258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 531-723-6956, hbcivic.org

Apple Festival

September 14–September 15, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Don’t miss two fun-filled days of apple activities for the whole family! There will be hosted apple games, apple cider donut eating contests, apple rolling competitions and more to enjoy. Of course, there will be plenty of apple picking too! The 15-acre apple orchard has apples that are even within reach of the smallest of hands! Don’t worry about having to walk far because the Apple Express will chauffeur you to the ripest rows of apples.

Harbes Family Farm and Vineyard, 715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Long Island Garlic Festival

September 14–September 15, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The 16th annual festival features over a garlic eating contest and 50 vendors with a wide variety of garlic inspired foods, crafts, music and organic garlic to eat and plant. Admission is $5 before noon and $10 after.

Garden of Eve Organic Farm & Market, 4558 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Blessing of the Animals and Pet Fashion Show

Sunday, September 15, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Bring your furry, feathered, scaly or leathery friends for the traditional Blessing of the Animals. Then let them strut their stuff on the runway! You must register to be part of the Fashion Show. Guidelines are available at The Hampton Library.

The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Seals in New York

Sunday, September 15, 11 a.m.

Everyone is invited to join scientists from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society for this presentation about the seals found in Long Island waters, the threats they face during their seasonal time here and what you can do to help them. All participants ages 6–16 will receive a free Beach Stewardship back pack. A beach walk and clean-up will follow, weather permitting. Free admission.

Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. parks.ny.gov/parks/181