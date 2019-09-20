What to Do

East End Kids Event Highlights: September 20–September 23, 2019

Five fun things for children and teens to do this weekend.

Dan's Hamptons Living Team September 20, 2019
SouthamptonFest
SouthamptonFest, Photo: Courtesy SouthamptonFest

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, September 20–September 23, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting HamptonsNorth Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
SouthamptonFest
September 20–September 22, times vary

The fun begins with a cocktail party and live music by Coverland Band to benefit the Southampton Rotary Club on Friday night in Agawam Park. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, enjoy concerts, a chowder contest, various vendors and food trucks, caricatures, face painting, a farmers market, a silent dance party, a super-fun kids zone and more. Free admission.

Agawam Park, 23 Main Street, Southampton. southamptonfest.live

Family Movie Night: Mary Poppins Returns
Friday, September 20, 8 p.m.

Kick back on the front lawn of South Bay Bible Church for a free family screening of Mary Poppins Returns. Movie theater snacks will be provided, but be sure to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Open seating begins at 7:30 p.m., and no registration is necessary. In the chance of rain, the screening will be moved under a large tent.

South Bay Bible Church, 578 Montauk Highway, East Moriches. southbaychurchli.org

Tie-Dye with a Twist: Nature Walk & T-Shirt Printing
Saturday, September 21, 10:30 a.m.

Join Xylia Serafy for a nature walk through Vineyard Field as you collect your favorite leaves and flowers, learning about what native plants can be found right behind SoFo. Bring a shirt or any other piece of fabric to act as your canvas as you use the treasures you found outside to create a unique nature tie-dye. If you don’t bring something to dye, you can purchase a shirt for $10. Registration is $15 for adults and $10 for children, plus a $5 materials fee.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton.  631-537-9735, sofo.org

Fall Candle Making
Sunday, September 22, 1:30 p.m.

Teens and tweens in grades 6–8 are invited to make fall-scented candles with Montauk Mermaid Emmie Greene. All candles are soy-based, but the scent is up to you.This event is free, but registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Children’s Hands-On Milling
Monday, September 23, 11:30 a.m.

The Water Mill Museum miller will engage children in learning the art of milling with hands-on milling of the grinding wheel. Children ages five and older and their parents are sure to have fun and learn a great deal. The event is free, but registration is required.

Water Mill Museum, 41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org

