Hamptons Event Highlights: September 26–September 29, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, September 26–September 29, 2019.

Gordon Werner Arts & Crafts Show

September 28–September 29, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Westhampton Beach is the place to be for premier art, shopping and family fun this weekend! The annual Gordon Werner Arts & Crafts Show brings together over 60 artisans and craftsman from near and far to display a treasure trove of fine art, sculpture, stained glass, fiber, jewelry, wood furniture, clay, pottery, shell art, blown glass, metal work and more. The show is open an hour later on Saturday to coincide with the Lawn Fest, which begins at 11 a.m. The festival features live music, carnival games, food trucks, a beer garden, a petting zoo, Pawcasso paint events and a Bideawee adoption booth on the Great Lawn.

Venture toward the Main Street shops to discover the high-end “shopportunities” awaiting you at the WHB Sidewalk Sale. On Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m., village businesses will showcase their best merchandise with select deals throughout.

WHB Great Lawn, corner of Potunk Lane and Main Street, westhamptonchamber.org

Sag Harbor American Music Festival

September 26–September 29, times vary

Enjoy incredible concerts across Sag Harbor, including a tribute to Aretha Franklin on Thursday, jazz with Jane Monheit on Friday, a dance party with The Scofflaws on Saturday, plus free performances by the Alfredo Merat Trio, Dante, Inda Eaton and others. Concert tickets are available online; free performances require no registration.

Sag Harbor, Various locations throughout the village, sagharbormusic.org

All Star Comedy

Friday, September 27, 8 p.m.

Presented in partnership with Joseph Vecsey of Optimum’s UnMovers, All Star Comedy showcases a fresh selection of notable standup comics and up-and-comers each month. The September show features the talents of James Mattern of That’s My Time, Greg Stone of America’s Got Talent and Anthony DeVito of This American Life. Tickets are $30.

Bay Street Theater, Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

JDT Lab: “The Daerie Queene”

Friday, September 27, 8 p.m.

Experience a workshop production of a new play. In Savannah Hankinson’s The Daerie Queene, Cara and her flaky brother, Pete, try to navigate the uncharted task of planning their father’s funeral. Along the way they’re met by an unruly cast of characters that will keep the audience laughing to the end. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

WHBPAC Film Weekend

September 27–September 29, times vary

Enjoy a weekend of film in Westhampton Beach! See Genèse, a French coming-of-age story directed by Philippe Lesage, on Friday and Sunday. Then on Saturday, attend the Long Island premiere of Nighthawks, a Tribeca Film Festival special screening film, to be followed by a panel with writer-director Grant S. Johnson and cast members.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons

September 28–September 29, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

If you’ve got an appetite for Italian food and fun, the San Gennaro Feast is the event for you. Highlights include live entertainment by NYCE Guys, The Ronald Reagans, That ’70s Band and others; cannoli, pizza and meatball eating contests; fireworks; celebrity meet-and-greets; various vendors; a Fiat raffle; Italian delicacies and more. Open until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Hampton Bays Train Station, Good Ground Road, Hamptons Bays. sangennarofeastofthehamptons.com

Mightyman Montauk Triathlon

Sunday, September 29, 6:30 a.m.

The half iron triathlon tasks athletes with a 1.2-mile swim in Fort Pond, 56-mile bike ride through Montauk and 13.1-mile run up to Murder Hill. A 0.9/24.9/0.6-mile Olympic triathlon and 0.5/10.6/3.1-mile sprint triathlon are also available. Beneficiaries include the Montauk Fire Department and East Hampton High School’s Girls Swim Team.

Fort Pond, 37 South Edgemere Street, Montauk. eventpowerli.com/mightyman-montauk