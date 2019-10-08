Chef Matty Boudreau Brings His Winning Culinary Prowess to Greenport

After a successful launch and two seasons at the helm of The Preston House & Hotel in Riverhead, Chef Matthew “Matty” Boudreau has been appointed to lead the Green Hill Hospitality restaurant group in Greenport. In his new role, Boudreau will oversee and launch new menus, including an authentic BBQ menu. Highlighting Greenport’s port-town offerings, the new menu will also feature hints of New England seafood with dishes such as hot buttered lobster rolls.

Boudreau draws upon diverse worldwide experiences ranging from five-star dining to competitive BBQ, along with numerous accolades—including taking home a winner’s trophy at Dan’s GrillHampton for three consecutive years. As a member of the Salty Rinse BBQ team, the chef also leaves the East End and competes each year in the famous Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest alongside barbecue luminaries Rob Shawger and Matt Abdoo of Pig Beach fame (yes, you’ve had their tasty treats at GrillHampton, too).

“Cooking is technique and passion in what you’re doing,” Boudreau says when discussing his particular passion for BBQ and smoking. “Even opening up oysters, there’s a technique involved. I like that. When I looked into smoking and barbecuing, it was controlling that whole element of fire and having that ability to know there was something bigger than myself, that was driving me to figure out how I could manipulate it so I could make it enjoyable.”

Since entering the culinary world by working at his dad’s sausage cart outside Fenway Park when he was 8 years old, Boudreau has launched and led several critically acclaimed restaurants, including NYC’s Balthazar, Hotels AB, which included Sunset Beach and The Standard, and Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor.