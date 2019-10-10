Drew Barrymore Talk Show to Debut in 2020

Sagaponack’s Drew Barrymore will officially host her own talk daytime show, which is set to debut next fall.

The currently untitled show, produced by CBS Television Distribution, will be syndicated. Barrymore shot a pilot episode last August. “It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” she said in a statement. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

Barrymore, an actress and producer whose extensive body of work goes back to her childhood starring in Hamptonite Steven Spielberg’s E.T., recently starred in Netflix comedy series Santa Clarita Diet. She won a Golden Globe for her role as Edith “Little Edie” Bouvier in the HBO film Grey Gardens, about the infamous East Hampton estate and its eccentric inhabitants. She also started the Barrymore by Carmel Road wine company, Flower Press magazine, the Flower Beauty makeup line and more.

Santa Clarita Diet ran for three seasons on Netflix. A “zombie horror comedy” about an undead couple in California, the show also starred Timothy Olyphant. The show’s producers, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell, will also produce Barrymore’s talk show.