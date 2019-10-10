South O’ the Highway

Drew Barrymore Talk Show to Debut in 2020

The actress will host her own daytime talk show.

SOTH Team October 10, 2019
Drew Barrymore, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Drew Barrymore, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Sagaponack’s Drew Barrymore will officially host her own talk daytime show, which is set to debut next fall. 

The currently untitled show, produced by CBS Television Distribution, will be syndicated. Barrymore shot a pilot episode last August. “It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” she said in a statement. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

Barrymore, an actress and producer whose extensive body of work goes back to her childhood starring in Hamptonite Steven Spielberg’s E.T., recently starred in Netflix comedy series Santa Clarita Diet. She won a Golden Globe for her role as Edith “Little Edie” Bouvier in the HBO film Grey Gardens, about the infamous East Hampton estate and its eccentric inhabitants. She also started the Barrymore by Carmel Road wine company, Flower Press magazine, the Flower Beauty makeup line and more.

Santa Clarita Diet ran for three seasons on Netflix. A “zombie horror comedy” about an undead couple in California, the show also starred Timothy Olyphant. The show’s producers, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell, will also produce Barrymore’s talk show.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Billy Joel
October 9, 2019
79

Billy Joel Rewards Superfan with Free Tickets to Madison Square Garden

Dan's Papers appears in Showtime's
October 8, 2019
153

Dan’s Papers Appears on ‘The Affair’ Season 5, Episode 7

Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani, Matthew Broderick as Mike Pompeo, Beck Bennett as Mike Pence, and Aidy Bryant as Bill Barr during October 5, 2019 Saturday Night Live Cold Open
October 7, 2019
102

Matthew Broderick Plays Mike Pompeo in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open

Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten
October 6, 2019
142

Ina Garten to Release Memoir in 2023