East End Kids Event Highlights: October 18–October 20, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, October 18–October 20, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Stories and Sketches with Mickey Paraskevas

Sunday, October 20, 3 p.m.

Join illustrator, children’s book author and Paint Your World artist Mickey Paraskevas as he reads from some of his most popular children’s books followed by a live sketching demonstration. Admission is free.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Movie Night at the Southampton Animal Shelter

Friday, October 18, 5:30 p.m.

​Join the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation as they feature the beloved Halloween movie Hocus Pocus. Arrive before 6 p.m. as the movie begins outside at dusk. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Popcorn, candy, soda and water will be available to purchase. Admission is $5.

Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays. 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Beach Scavenger Hunt & Beach Memory Jars

Saturday, October 19, 10:30 a.m.

Join SoFo Environmental Educator Xylia Serafy in creating your own beach memory jar. The group will walk along the beach to gather shells, driftwood and other treasures to place in the jar. During the walk, the group will discuss what kinds of animals make or live in the different types of shells. Registration is $15 for adults; $10 for kids. And there is a $5 materials fee.

South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo), 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Homegrown Family Health Fair

Saturday, October 19, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Families can enjoy a fun-filled day of relaxation, family-focused activities and supportive community members. Activities include music and dancing, face painting, children’s yoga, energy healing and crafts.

Hayground School and Camp, 151 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. eastendbirthnetwork.org

Science Saturday Workshop: Game Creators

Saturday, October 19, 2 p.m.

Families are invited to learn the science behind a good game. Play some classic games and create a brand new game to take home. Admission to the science center is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org